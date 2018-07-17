Syrians approach Israeli border waving white flags and are turned away

People wave white cloths next to the refugee tents erected near the border fence between Israel and Syria from its Syrian side as it is seen from the Golan Heights near the Israeli Syrian border July 17, 2018..
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Dozens of Syrians were stopped some 200 meters from the Israeli border after they marched on the border, with some waving white flags.
The internally displaced Syrians reportedly turned back after Israeli soldiers shouted at them to “go back,” after they crossed the Alpha Line near Tel al-Haarra, a strategic hill which overlooks Israel’s Golan Heights.
Syrian regime forces backed by Shiite militias and Russian aerial bombing have advanced against rebel groups and retaken territory next to the Israeli border which has been under rebel control for the past four years.
Rebels surrender as the Syrian army advances, June 30, 2018 (Reuters)
In addition to retaking the main border crossing between Damascus and the Jordanian capital of Amman, the Syrian regime has retaking dozens of villages in the Daraa province and on Monday clashed with rebels over the strategic Tel al-Haara which overlooks the Golan Heights.
Thousands of Syrians have fled towards the Israeli border on the Golan Heights seeking a safe zone and according to the UN, over 120,000 Syrians have fled their homes due to the offensive.
Despite unconfirmed reports that Israel and the UN have been in talks to set up safe-zones for Syrians along the border, Israel has made it clear that no Syrian refugee would be granted entry into Israel which will continue providing humanitarian aid.
As the offensive comes closer to Israel’s Golan Heights, Jerusalem has stressed for the 1974 separation of forces agreement between Israel and Syria to be upheld and the demilitarized buffer zone along the border be respected.