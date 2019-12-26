The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tamar Gil Menachem Speaks at Maariv Conference about building the Negev

Employment is the first consideration of young adults when choosing where to live, said Tamar Gil Menachem, Deputy CEO of the Lauder Center for Employment in the Negev.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
DECEMBER 26, 2019 18:35
Tamar Gil Menachem, Deputy CEO of the Lauder Center for Employment in the Negev on behalf of Jewish National Fund-USA, speaks at the Maariv 2019 Leadership Conference (photo credit: Courtesy)
Tamar Gil Menachem, Deputy CEO of the Lauder Center for Employment in the Negev on behalf of Jewish National Fund-USA, speaks at the Maariv 2019 Leadership Conference
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Tamar Gil Menachem, Deputy CEO of the Lauder Center for Employment in the Negev on behalf of Jewish National Fund-USA, spoke at the Maariv 2019 Leadership Conference, which was held on Wednesday, and stressed the importance of the Negev’s development for Israel’s future.   
Employment is the first consideration of young adults when choosing where to live, said Menachem, and this prompted Ron Lauder, the well-known Jewish activist and philanthropist, to establish the Lauder Employment Center in the Negev in 2015, which is run in partnership with JNF-USA and Ben-Gurion University. Menachem pointed out that although the Negev constitutes 62% of the country's land, only 8% of the population live in the Negev. Furthermore, the employment rate in the country’s center is 15% higher than in the Negev, and wages in the center are 30% higher. “It is not surprising,” said Menachem, “ that young people think that in order to have a great career they have to live in the center of the country.”
Tamar Gil Menachem, Deputy CEO of the Lauder Center for Employment in the Negev on behalf of Jewish National Fund-USA, speaks at the Maariv 2019 Leadership Conference
Menachem warned that this thinking cannot continue, as there are already 6 million residents living between Gedera and Hadera, and by 2048, 13 million people are expected to live in Israel’s center – which is simply not sustainable. The State of Israel understands the need to populate the Negev, and in recent years, has invested NIS 50 billion in various projects in the area. Transportation has improved, Beer Sheva has become the Cyber Capital, with a high-tech park with 2,500 employees from 70 different companies.  Over the next several years, 65,000 jobs are expected to be created in the Negev thanks to all these developments, and the IDF move south.
Menachem explained that there many young people in the Negev who would like to remain – tens of thousands of students studying at universities and colleges, as well as those who have grown up there, who want to remain, if only they could fulfill their professional goals in the area.
“It is for this reason that the Lauder Employment Center was established,” said Menachem. “Our goal is to work with young people from all the populations in the Negev who are already here, love the area, and want to stay - but for the time being can't find work.” As a key component of JNF’s Blueprint Negev, The Lauder Employment Center works with government offices, public bodies and authorities, and with industry and high-tech employers to recognize the challenges of the entire employment market and to understand the day-to-day needs of companies. In addition, the Center works with thousands of students and institutions that work with young adults, including Ben-Gurion University and 6 other colleges in the Negev,  and employment organizations. 
“Every success, every placement, every young person who stays in the Negev is a world unto himself,” said Menachem. “This means a family that will grow in the Negev, children who will study in Negev schools, and more companies from the Center that will move their offices south.” Menachem added that Mr. Lauder and JNF-USA will replicate this model next year by establishing the Lauder Center for Employment in the Galilee.


Tags ben-gurion university ronald lauder JNF-USA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo European hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yvette Nahmia-Messinas A Greek Jew revisits Christmas and Hanukkah By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Vote the bums out By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by