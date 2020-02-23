The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange reflects Israel's coronavirus nerves

Leader Capital Markets macro-economist Yonatan Katz told The Jerusalem Post that Israel is "not expected to be impacted significantly by the virus."

By EYTAN HALON  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 18:09
A plane flys above an electronic board displaying market data outiside the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel January 29, 2017. (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
A plane flys above an electronic board displaying market data outiside the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel January 29, 2017.
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Stocks on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange reflected the gloomy national mood on Sunday, as fears concerning the novel coronavirus outbreak continued to spread in Israel and abroad.
The benchmark TA-35 index declined 2.32% during the day's trading, and the TA-125 also closed the day down 2.57%.
The declines in Tel Aviv mirrored similar falls on foreign indexes late last week, driven by global fears over economic growth and the impact of the outbreak on business activity.
As of Sunday, the virus had killed 2,442 people in China and approximately two dozen across the world. During the weekend, sharp rises in infections were recorded in South Korea, Italy and Iran.
While the global economic impact of the virus is shrouded in uncertainty, depending on the success of measures to control its transmission, Leader Capital Markets macro-economist Yonatan Katz told The Jerusalem Post that Israel is "not expected to be impacted significantly by the virus."
Katz explained that Israel's key growth engines are based on exports of hi-tech goods and services, rather than industries reliant on Chinese manufacturing and supplies.
"If markets collapse and there is a major downward correction, then of course that will impact Israel and the ability of companies to raise money on the stock exchange," Katz said. "If it is something moderate, then I don’t think it’s that significant."
While incoming tourism only represents a small percentage of GDP, he added, a trend of Israeli citizens opting to enjoy domestic holidays rather than spending their money abroad could "marginally" boost economic growth.
Dr. Ron Tomer, president of the Manufacturers Association of Israel, sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, requesting an urgent meeting to ensure "continuous activity of the economy and the establishment of a financial safety net for businesses" amid the outbreak.
"The spread of the virus in the East and the possibility of an outbreak in Israel presents us with major economic and civil challenges," Tomer wrote. "The State of Israel has a strong and stable manufacturing sector that can supply the needs of the economy, even during this period, and I believe that proper preparation and cooperation between the government and the business sector will enable us to overcome the growing crisis."
The impact of the coronavirus, Tomer said, has led to a shortage of raw materials, delays in supplies, reduced cargo flights, a lack of clarity in the shipping sector and declining production in the Far East.
The Bank of Israel is scheduled to announce its latest decision regarding the benchmark interest rate on Monday afternoon. While most economists predict that the rate will remain unchanged at 0.25%, the continued spread of the virus could see a further decline in already-low inflation.
Such a development could result in the lowering of interest rates in future decisions of the central bank, due in April and May.


Tags tel aviv stock exchange coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fixing the IDF By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Nothing has changed since last election By EHUD OLMERT
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Ruthie Blum Benny Gantz's cluelessness on US politics By RUTHIE BLUM
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 Airstrikes destroy IRGC Quds Force HQ, warehouse at Damascus airport
Heavy damages in headquarters and warehouses at Damascus International Airport in Syria.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by