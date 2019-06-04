Tel Aviv U, Technion among world leaders in producing patents

Students at Tel Aviv University.
(photo credit: MICHAL ROCHE – BEN AMI)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Tel Aviv University and Haifa's Technion–Israel Institute of Technology have been named among the 100 leading universities worldwide to be granted US patents for invention in 2018.
The annual report by umbrella organization National Academy of Inventors and Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) listed Tel Aviv University as the 66th top university worldwide, after registering 37 US utility patents through its technology transfer arm Ramot, followed by the Technion's Research and Development Foundation, with 32 utility patents.
The Regents of the University of California headed the annual list with 526 utility patents, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with 304 patents and Stanford University with 226 patents.
In total, Tel Aviv University said it registered 121 patents worldwide during 2018.
In September 2018, an annual study carried out by PitchBook ranked three Israeli universities among world leaders in producing successful and serial entrepreneurs.
Undergraduate programs at Tel Aviv University (8th), the Technion (14th) and Jerusalem’s Hebrew University (35th) are all ranked among the top universities worldwide for producing graduate entrepreneurs who have subsequently raised a round of venture capital funding.
Tel Aviv University, the only non-American university in the top 10, has produced 640 entrepreneurs and 531 companies since that have raised $7.91 billion in venture capital funding since 2006.
Stanford University, based in California, leads the world rankings, with 1,178 graduates becoming entrepreneurs, establishing 1,015 businesses and raising nearly $29 billion.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>