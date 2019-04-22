Tel Aviv city hall lights up with Sri Lanka flag

Tel Aviv lit up in a display of the Sri Lanka flag.
The city hall in Tel Aviv lit up with the Sri Lanka flag on Sunday night, in a display of solidarity with the Asian country after the horrific terror attacks that claimed more 200 lives on Easter.
“Tonight the #TelAviv Municipality Hall lit in the colors of the Sri Lankan #flag. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of #SriLanka and all those affected by the terrible terror attack,” tweeted the municipality.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed his shock at the attacks.
“The entire world must unite in the struggle against the plague of terrorism,” he said in a statement.
“The attacks in #SriLanka, including those at prayer celebrating #EasterSunday. are a despicable crime. We are all children of God; an attack on one religion is an attack on us all. #Israel sends condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for the recovery of the injured,” tweeted the President Reuven Rivlin.
