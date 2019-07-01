Tel Aviv coworking spaces packed with tech firms – CBRE

People visit the booth of WeWork as they attend the TechCrunch Disrupt event in Manhattan, in New York City, NY, U.S. May 15, 2017..
(photo credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)
A study by CBRE Israel found that about 70% of the workers in the coworking compounds in the Tel Aviv and Central District are employees of a hi-tech company, a start-up company or a computers and technology firm.
In the Tel Aviv area, there are approximately 250,000 sq.m. of coworking spaces. In 2019, new coworking offices will be opened, adding another 60,000 sq.m. of space.
Jacky Mukmel, CEO of CBRE Israel, said that for the first time in the first half of 2019, rents for offices in Tel Aviv exceeded NIS 100 per sq.m. per month, despite the city’s new office towers with a total area of 700,000 sq.m.
“An examination conducted by the company shows that the city of Tel Aviv is in 25th place in the world for the most expensive rents for offices,” he said.
