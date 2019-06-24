Tel Aviv in 2030: City releases master plan for increased tourism

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

On Monday, Mayor of Tel Aviv, Ron Huldai, and other city officials presented the city’s master plan for increasing tourism in the coming decade.

The goal of the plan, called “Tel Aviv - Jaffa 2030,” is to position Tel Aviv as one of the most popular urban destinations in the world by implementing new tourist attractions, increasing the amount of information available in English, and developing infrastructure, communications, and accommodations.

"In recent years, our city has enjoyed an extraordinary tourist boom…. From a small town with very few visitors, Tel Aviv-Jaffa has become a place that many people want to enjoy and experience,” said Huldai.

Tel Aviv saw 2,200,000 tourists in 2018, totaling an income of $1.6 billion in hotel business for the city, according to a press release issued by the Tel Aviv municipality about the plan.

The city has devoted efforts to upgrade the tourism, cultural heritage and historical sites but the astonishing increase in tourism must be managed carefully in order to maintain order, Huldai explained.

“It is already possible to identify challenges that must be addressed,” he noted. “The master plan is designed to preserve the tourism boom, to manage it wisely, and to plan it for the future."

The main challenges outlined, which the plan hopes to resolve, include: cost of living, public transportation, availability of information in foreign languages, and the image of Israel as an unsafe country.

The plan was presented by Tel Aviv City Engineer, Udi Carmeli, and director of the World Tourism and Tourism Administration, Eitan Schwartz.

The first tactic of the plan is increased branding of the city as a tourist destination by hosting international conferences, and expanding services for new target audiences including “families, Muslims and Arabs, Chinese tourists and elderly tourists” by increasing the availability of information and guidance in foreign languages.

The city also plans to implement new attractions and hotel infrastructure. They strive to accelerate the construction of new hotels, emphasize the conversion of office buildings to hotels, and regulate the rental market for tourists. According to the plan, the goal is to multiply the number of hotel rooms from the current 10,500 to double that number within a decade.

Carmeli noted that 2019 is a defining year for tourism in Israel, and particularly in Tel Aviv and Jaffa.

“This year we hosted the Eurovision Song Contest - without a doubt, the largest international event in the city's 110 years - which enabled the municipality to enhance the tourism assets of the city and also provided an opportunity to launch moves that will serve the tourism industry in the city in the coming years.”

The key to the success of an effectively planned city is considering both the needs of tourists and residents, Carmeli added.

“The city's vision of tourism places Tel Aviv as a leading destination for urban tourism that is innovative and responsive to the city's residents, taking their quality of life into account,” he said.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



