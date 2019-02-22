Tel Aviv marathon underway with 40,000 participants

Runners in the Tel Aviv marathon February 22, 2019.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
The smiling faces of the runners racing down the streets of Tel Aviv Friday morning were greeted by thousands of excited onlookers waving to the participants and handing out water bottles as the 2019 Tel Aviv marathon got underway.
About 40,000 runners are participating in the 11th Samsung Marathon in Tel Aviv. Mayor Ron Huldai launched the first half of the marathon from Rokach Boulevard in front of the fairgrounds.
"The city of Tel Aviv-Jaffa has long become a world city that stands in line with the largest and leading cities in the world, such as New York, Paris and London. One of the proofs of this is the Tel Aviv Marathon," the mayor stated.
The runners will pass by historic landmarks in Tel Aviv and Jaffa with views of the Mediterranean sea.
The full marathon will feature 2,940 runners, the half marathon 10,360 runners, with the rest will take part in the 10 and 5 kilometer races. There will also be a hand cycle race and mini-marathon. Winners in various age categories
will receive a monetary prize.
This year, 2,540 foreign runners registered for the Tel Aviv marathon, and organizers noted that a record number of women have signed up among the runners, about 40%. Thousands of security personnel, dispatchers and others will watch from the sidewalk as 100,000 spectators are expected to cheer the runners.
Those who will enjoy the experience a little less will be motorists and commuters as major roads will be closed for the event.
Maariv contributed to this story.
