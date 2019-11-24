The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Tel Aviv municipality displays clothes of women murdered by spouses

By TAMAR BEERI

By TAMAR BEERI  
NOVEMBER 24, 2019 21:18
The Tel Aviv Municipality displays the "She's Gone" exhibit, made up of clothing owned by women who were killed by their spouses. (photo credit: KEREN GOLSTEIN YEHEZKELI)
The Tel Aviv Municipality displays the "She's Gone" exhibit, made up of clothing owned by women who were killed by their spouses.
(photo credit: KEREN GOLSTEIN YEHEZKELI)
(photo credit: KEREN GOLSTEIN YEHEZKELI)
In light of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the Tel Aviv municipality is displaying a collection of clothing worn by women who were murdered by their husbands at the building's entrance.
The exhibit, titled She's Gone, was displayed on Monday, put together by artist Keren Golstein Yehezkeli. It seeks to "loudly protest" the murder of women by their partners.
"Women who are stuck in a cycle of violence meet endless pairs of eyes on their way which could give them a hand," Yehezkeli said. "They could listen to them, offer them a solution, dispel their fears. So that they don't become [another] statistic."
The municipality's lobby was filled with outfits on full display hung from the ceiling, all of them original clothing items of those same women who were murdered.
Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor, who is the designated supervisor for gender equality, said that the number of women murdered this past year is "creepy and shocking."
"Each of these women has a life story, a history," she said. "They are mothers, sisters, daughters, and they all have one thing in common: a tragic and pointless end to their lives. We must do everything in our power to avoid the next murder."
The exhibit was put on display on Sunday and will stay on display until Tuesday.
Tel Aviv residents have been notoriously outspoken on the subject of violence against women. After 32-year-old Michal Sela was murdered by her husband in the presence of their eight-month-old baby in early October, the city's citizens came together in Rabin Square to protest the government's lack of policies combating such violence.
“Instead of taking care of the deadly violence against women, we are seeing budget cuts and the issue being pushed to the bottom of the list of priorities,” said Blue and White MK Miki Haimovich at the rally.


