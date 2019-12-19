if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
Tel Aviv ranks in top 20 locations to visit for the year 2020

Tel Aviv’s "ancient" history, architecture and secular culture is what made Forbes put the Israeli coastal paradise city on its destination wish list.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
DECEMBER 19, 2019 06:19
THE SAM&BLONDI Hotel in Tel Aviv has been recently renovated. (photo credit: ASAF PINTZUK/LIOR AVITAN)
THE SAM&BLONDI Hotel in Tel Aviv has been recently renovated.
(photo credit: ASAF PINTZUK/LIOR AVITAN)
Tel Aviv made Forbes' list of “Top 20 Destinations For 2020" this past week, putting Israel's second-largest city alongside other premier destinations such as Las Vegas, Nevada, St. Petersburg, Russia and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The White City ranked amongst the beautiful white sandy beaches and blue ocean waters of the US Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, as well as the magical Indian Ocean islands found scattered throughout the Maldives.
Tel Aviv’s "ancient" history, architecture and secular culture is what made Forbes put the Israeli coastal paradise city on its destination wish list.
“Ancient history and modern living meet in this bustling beach city along Israel’s Mediterranean coast. While no day in this urban hot spot would be complete without a few hours on the golden sands (check into The Setai, Tel Aviv for a front-row seat to sea), you’ll also want to make time for the newly opened White City Center,” Forbes said in its review.
“Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus architecture movement, the museum spotlights the city’s unique look—the UNESCO-designated White City zone is home to more than 4,000 Bauhaus-style buildings, the largest such collection in the world,” Forbes wrote.
In addition to the beautiful architecture and summery vibes, Tel Aviv features a rapidly flourishing culinary prowess with restaurants popping up left and right, hailing different disciplines and specialties. With Israel being a melting pot of citizens from all over the world, the dining establishments spread out across the White City includes a wide range of both foreign and domestic cuisines, according to the BBC.
The BBC previously described the benefits of eating in Tel Aviv, including plant-based food that oftentimes travels from farm-to-table within the same day, followed closely by the beautiful beaches and other fine scenery throughout in the city itself – followed by its bustling, youthful atmosphere and secular culture.
The six notable locations that accompanied Tel Aviv on Forbes' list included the excitement of Sin City in Las Vegas, Nevada; the attraction of Music City aka Nashville, Tennessee; the sun-drenched beaches of Okinawa, Japan; the towering buildings filling out the Dubai skyline in the UAE; the fashion-centric and modern style of Tokyo, Japan; or the ancient history and culture of Rome, Italy.
The following are the “Top 20 Destinations For 2020”:
1 – Las Vegas, Nevada
2 – Tel Aviv, Israel
3 – Macau, China
4 – Nashville, Tennessee
5 – US Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands
6 – Okinawa, Japan
7 – Dubai, UAE
8 – Tokyo, Japan
9 – Edinburgh, Scotland
10 – Sonoma, California
11 - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
12 - Rome, Italy
13 - Kohler, Wisconsin
14 - Monterey, California
15 - Bangkok, Thailand
16 - San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
17 - Jamaica
18 - Maldives
19 - St. Petersburg, Russia
20 - Cape Town, South Africa


