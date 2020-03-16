The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Tel Aviv stocks tumble as global coronavirus fears continue

By 3 p.m., the exchange’s flagship TA-35 index slumped by 7.92% and the TA-125 index dropped by 8.13%.

By EYTAN HALON, REUTERS  
MARCH 16, 2020 15:58
Shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange tumbled as coronavirus fears continued to dictate global market activity on Monday, as wide-ranging monetary policy shifts by central banks failed to instill confidence in nervous investors.
The Israeli banking sector witnessed significant falls as the Bank of Israel ordered most branches to shut their doors to customers, and shares in Fattal dropped by 27.55% after the company announced the closure of 50 hotels in Israel and Europe.
The S&P 500 tumbled 8% at opening on Monday, triggering an automatic 15-minute halt of Wall Street's three main indexes for the third time in six days, as traders reacted to drastic weekend measures from the Federal Reserve to stave off a global recession.
The second emergency cut in interest rates by the US central bank in a fortnight only added to the sense of panic among investors, worried that the coronavirus pandemic is paralyzing supply chains and squeezing company finances.
Latest economic figures from China earlier on Monday showed factory data plunging at its sharpest pace in three decades, underscoring the damage on the world's second biggest economy.
Supervisor of Banks Dr. Hedva Bar instructed banks to reduce their face-to-face services to a limited number of branches across the countries, seeking to strike a balance between continuity of banking services while reducing risks to public health.
At least one-quarter of the bank’s branches must be designated as "core branches" where services will be provided to the public, including expanded services for customers aged over 70, while banks are recommended to implement measures to prevent crowding.
"We are taking this measure following instructions from the Ministry of Health to reduce activity and movement in the public space," said Bar. "The measure will enable continuity in the provision of banking services to the broad public, while maintaining the health of the public and of bank employees. I call on the public to make all banking transactions through direct means: by phone, ATMs, banking applications, and bank websites.”
Labor and Welfare Minister Ofir Akunis and National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) director-general Meir Spiegler agreed to roll out a series of measures to assist business owners and self-employed workers.
Measures include the deferral of social security and health insurance payments for April and implementing an absolute freeze on debt enforcement procedures, including existing foreclosure processes.
"In the past few days, I have been in continuous contact with all the entities and organizations representing different sectors affected by the coronavirus crisis," said Akunis. "The Labor and Welfare Ministry has a significant role in attempting to make it as easy as possible for employees and employers in the market. Requests made by the self-employed and employers found attentive ears and led us to the decision on a series of relief measures."
According to figures published by the Manufacturers Association of Israel, quarantine measures affecting about 70,000 employees have cost businesses approximately NIS 500 million ($133.5m.) to date, in addition to losses worth about NIS 3.9b. ($1.04b.) caused by the outbreak.
The Manufacturers Association, together with the Association of Craft and Industry and the Israeli Organization of Cleaning Companies, submitted a petition to the High Court of Justice on Monday, demanding that the government fund the cost of days spent by workers in quarantine.
Struggling Israeli airline El Al said that it was holding discussions with the Finance Ministry to receive assistance to cope with the impact of coronavirus outbreak, while precise details of support sought by the airline were not disclosed.
As passenger demand drops across the global aviation industry, Ramon International Airport announced it would shut down every night from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. from Wednesday.
Also facing declining demand, Dan Hotels Israel said it was holding talks to rent three of 14 hotels owned by the luxury chain to the Defense Ministry for potential use as community recovery centers for carriers of the virus.


