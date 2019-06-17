Tel Aviv to impose limits on shared scooters, bikes from August

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

New licensing regulations for operators of shared electric scooter and bicycle companies were published by Tel Aviv Municipality on Monday, imposing limits on the number of vehicles on the city's streets and new parking regulations from August 1.



The municipality hopes the temporary, six-month licenses will ensure a fair balance between ensuring the safety of all the city's inhabitants and answering the demand for new means of transportation.

Today, electric scooter companies Bird, Lime, Wind and Leo, as well as bicycle sharing firm Mobike and the municipality's own Tel-O-Fun service, all operate in the city. Under the new rules, each licensed company will be limited to a total fleet of 2,500 scooters or bicycles at any given time.Initially, areas to the west of Ibn Givrol Street will be designated as limited parking zones, with users only permitted to park shared scooters and bicycles in dedicated locations that do not interfere with pedestrian or vehicular traffic. The municipality says it will confiscate any vehicles parked outside these areas.The municipality will subsequently mark hundreds of dedicated parking locations throughout the city, and calls on users to park responsibly until the process is complete.License holders must enable the rental and return of shared transportation options throughout the entire city, deploying a defined percentage of scooters or bicycles in "preferred areas" defined by the municipality, with an emphasis on Jaffa and locations currently affected by light rail construction work.Companies will also be required to implement plans to increase the observance of traffic laws, including wearing a helmet, not riding on sidewalks, riding alone and minimum user age.Additional regulations include preventing the use of horns between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., and establishing customer service centers to assist users and serve as a channel of communication with the municipality regarding the maintenance of public order. Finally, permit holders will transfer data and other information to the municipality for urban research and analysis purposes."The integration of shared transportation in the city is welcomed, providing alternative green transportation that cuts congestion, air pollution and reduces dependence on private vehicles," said Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor Meital Lehavi, responsible for transportation at the municipality."Alongside the advantages, challenges have also been created - primarily in terms of maintaining public order. We are required to provide a response that will ensure a balance between various needs, but first and foremost those of pedestrians on the sidewalks."Since mid-May, the municipality has increased its enforcement efforts as it attempts to reduce the number of pedestrian injuries caused by shared electric scooters, bicycles and motorbikes traveling on sidewalks.Working together with Israel Police, the municipality has handed out over 9,000 fines to scooter and bicycle users since January for traffic violations. Users caught riding on sidewalks can be issued with an NIS 250 ($70) penalty.