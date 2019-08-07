Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Tel Aviv wakes up to Yasser Arafat St as part of activists campaign

Street signs in the first Hebrew city were replaced on Tuesday night to honor Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and incendiary balloons as part of a campaign claiming Israelis seek a resolution.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 7, 2019 08:37
1 minute read.
Tel Aviv wakes up to Yasser Arafat St as part of activists campaign

The corner of Arafat and Doom streets in Tel Aviv August 7 2019 . (photo credit: Courtesy)

Residents of Tel Aviv were surprised to wake up on Wednesday to discover some of them live in Yasser Arafat St, Ismail Haniyeh St and Incendiary Balloons St., a press release reported on Wednesday.

The change was done overnight by an activist group called “Israeli victory project” in protest of, what the group claimed to be, "weak" governmental actions against Hamas and Palestinian terror and the living conditions of Gaza border communities which are subjected to on-going terror attacks from the Gaza Strip.
 
Dozens of activists changed street names to Doom St, Escalation St and Air Siren St, in addition to major avenues that had their names changed to the Avenue of Victory and the Avenue of Deterrence. 
Members of the Israeli Victory Project include people from bereaved families, the IDF reserve units, and residents of southern Israel.    
 
Slamming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who said in the past that the Arab-Israeli conflict can be “managed,” Middle East Forum Head Greg Roman, who is also behind the Israeli Victory Project, said that “we must stop managing the conflict and decide we bring it to an end, from a position of power and on our own terms.”
 
“Such is our demand to a future Israeli government,” he added. 


            



