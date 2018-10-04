Tel Aviv's iconic green bicycles en route to Jerusalem

Tel Ofan 370.
(photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Tel Aviv bicycle rental program Tel-O-Fun has announced that it will bring 500 bicycles and 50 docking stations to Jerusalem next year.
The company behind the iconic green bikes, FSM Ground Services, was awarded a tender to establish the automatic bicycle-rental service in the city by Eden, a subsidiary of the Jerusalem Development Authority.
The 50 docking stations will be installed across the city center and at popular tourist attractions.
Fridenson Logistic Services, which owns a 45% stake in FSM, told the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Wednesday that it will take approximately one year to launch the rental service, after which FSM will operate it for 10 years, with the option of a further five-year extension. FSM is expected to earn approximately NIS 13 million from the deal.
Tel-O-Fun was launched in Tel Aviv in April 2011 and today offers more than 2,000 bicycles at 206 docking stations around the city and in nearby Givatayim, Ramat Gan and Bat Yam.
The rental service has faced stiff competition in recent months from the Chinese bicycle-sharing service Mobike
, which launched in Tel Aviv in May. Unlike Tel-O-Fun bicycles, which require permanent parking stations, Mobike bicycles are station-less. They can be parked anywhere and are unlocked through the company’s smartphone application.
The Tel Aviv Municipality has refused to cooperate with Mobike and has confiscated dozens of bicycles that were obstructing pedestrian or vehicle traffic flow.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
Approximately 45,000 Israelis have used the service in several Israeli cities, which is operated in Israel by car-sharing service Car2Go.
In August, the Los Angeles-based transportation company Bird deployed its electric scooter sharing service in Tel Aviv, offering another transportation method to the city.
Bird’s California-based rival Lime told Bloomberg News in September that it would be launching its own scooter-sharing service in Israel later this month.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>