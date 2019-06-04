10 arrested in Hebron following Ramadan end-date debate

MUSLIMS ATTEND Friday prayers at the Ibrahimi Mosque, which Jews call the Tomb of the Patriarchs, in Hebron.
(photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA / REUTERS)
X
A riot broke out in Hebron on Tuesday amid an intra-Muslim disagreement of when Ramadan should end this year, according to Ynet.
The end of Ramadan and the start of Eid al-Fitr is determined by the lunar Islamic calendar. While some scheduled Ramadan to end on Tuesday evening, it will only end only once the crescent of the moon is seen.
The Palestinian Authority along with Jordan, Egypt, Syria and Tunisia ruled that Ramadan ends Tuesday and Eid al-Fitr will begin tomorrow, but countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Lebanon and the Gulf states ruled that the Ramadan ended yesterday and that today is already Eid al-Fitr.
However, the people of Hizb al-Tahrir, a Salafi-Palestinian faction that does not recognize the Palestinian Authority, sided with the Saudi Mufti's decision and celebrated Eid al-Fitr today, according to the report.
While members of the group called through loudspeakers to announce the beginning of the new holiday, Palestinian security forces went to the mosque to disperse the worshipers. The Palestinian security forces arrested ten of the worshipers, Ynet reported.
"We have not violated any law, our prayer is legal and we have the right to celebrate the holiday today after the announcement of the Mufti in Saudi Arabia," a Hizb al-Tahrir spokesperson, Ibrahim Tamimi, said after the events unfolded.
