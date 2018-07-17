Terror 'fire falcon' found dead in national park near Gaza Strip

X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
An employee from the National Parks Authority (NPA) spotted a dead falcon in Habesor National Park with flammable material attached to the animals' legs on Monday, according to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.
The common kestrel was found hanging in a tree with a harness that was attached to a steel wire, at the other end of which was the flammable material.
“Arson fires have been caused by incendiary materials flown from Gaza into Israel. Apparently it’s not enough to destroy nature with kites, now falcons are being used for terror as well," the IDF's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) posted on Twitter.
The NPA employee discovered the bird after extinguishing a fire at the Habesor National Park near the Gaza Strip.
According to the NPA, this exceptional event marks the first time that an animal has been used to ignite fires.
At the moment, around 10,000 dunams (2,471 acres) of land on nature reserves and national parks near the Gaza Strip have been burnt due to incendiary kites, balloons and condoms
.