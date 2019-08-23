Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Terror victim: 'Your death leaves a void in the heart of nation'

“It hurts and we pray that this will never happen again. We are trying to be strong," said her father.

By
August 23, 2019 20:37
1 minute read.
IDF looks for terrorist in West Bank after 17-year-old girl dies. (photo credit: IDF)

 A day that began with a family trip to a small water spring in the West Bank ended in a funeral in the city of Lod for terror victim Rina Schenrav, who had turned 17 just one week before.

She was with her father and brother when an explosive device, set up earlier by Palestinians, went off near the three of them.

The crying as hundreds of people gathered around her shroud covered body at the funeral was palatable. Her father Eitan, along with her brother Dvir, 19, who were wounded in the attack were in the hospital and unable to attend the funeral.



But her father spoke to the crowd through a cell phone from the hospital.



“It hurts and we pray that this will never happen again. We are trying to be strong. We are strengthened by the Bible of the people of Israel in the Land of Israel,” Eitan said.



Rina's sister Tamar Levanoni said, that her death left a void not just in their family, but "in the heart of the nation.”



Levanoni said she was grateful for even moment the family has spent with Rina over the last 17 years.



“We learned from you to not just be satisfied with simple answers but to seek deeper explanations," Levanoni said.



Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich apologized that it had not been possible for the Schenrav family to safely travel in the land of Israel.



The attack was the third one in the West Bank this month.


