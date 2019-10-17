Terror victim's widow finds love again

Almost three and a half years after Yael Weisman went through the horrendous ordeal of losing her husband in a West Bank terror attack, Yael announced on Monday that she is engaged to be married.



“You have overcome everything with me,” wrote Yael Weisman on Facebook, publicizing her engagement to Ro'i Arieli.

Weisman was widowed three-and-a-half years ago when her then husband, St.-Sgt. Tuvia Yanai Weissman, 21, was killed in a West Bank terror attack Yanai was stabbed in the upper part of his body as he tried to disarm two 14-year-old Palestinians at a Rami Levy supermarket in Sha’ar Binyamin.Yanai, who had been a combat sergeant in the IDF’s Nahal Brigade, was shopping with his wife and daughter, Netta, when he was killed attempting to stop the 14-year-old terrorists.At the time, Yael had been married to Yanai for almost two years. She told hundreds of mourners during the funeral service at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl Military Cemetery of his selfless acts.“We came to the supermarket. We were together. You were worried the whole time about Netta and made sure she stayed close to me,” she said. “Then, in one moment, everything happened. We heard there had been a stabbing and even though you did not have any weapons, you ran to help without thinking twice."Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this story.

