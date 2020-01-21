The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Texas governor receives Friend of Zion award for support, advocacy

The award by the Friends of Zion Heritage Center is given to world leaders for exemplary support of the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 21, 2020 05:49
Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs anti-BDS bill into law (photo credit: JENNIFER KAUFMAN)
Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs anti-BDS bill into law
(photo credit: JENNIFER KAUFMAN)
Governor of Texas Greg Abbott received the Friends of Zion award on a recent visit to Jerusalem.
The award by the Friends of Zion Heritage Center is given to world leaders for exemplary support of the State of Israel and the Jewish people.
Abbott has served as the governor of Texas since January 2015.
"There are strong relations between Texas and Israel. Anybody who is an enemy of Israel is an enemy of Texas. Whenever anybody threatens Israel, we come side by side with Israel to support Israel in any way we can," said Abbott at the ceremony.
An anti-boycott law was signed by Abbott on Israel's Independence Day in 2017 to limit groups from divesting and sanctioning Israel. Texas was the 18th state to condemn and officially stand against the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) movement.
Abbott has visited Israel twice since taking office to discuss economic trade missions and has advocated for Israel on social media.
Other leaders who have received the Friends of Zion award include US Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump.
"I appreciate and admire the work of my governor, Greg Abbott. His dedication to anti-BDS laws and building stronger economic ties shows that there are those in the world that are willing and proud to support the State of Israel. Governor Abbot is a true Friend of Zion and espouses the unbreakable bond between the State of Israel and the United States of America," said Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem.
The Friends of Zion Heritage Center recently announced a new communication center that will become one of official press hubs and communication centers in Israel in the 5th World Holocaust Forum hosted by the State of Israel.
The Center is in the process of creating a think tank, associated with Christian think tanks around the world in an attempt to educate political, economic and media leaders. An online institution and an educational platform will work to educate people worldwide to fight antisemitism and advocate for Israel.


Tags texas Friends of Zion Award Friends of Zion israel advocacy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ethiopian Jewish brethren By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
4 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by