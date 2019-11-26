The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The Force was with J.J. Abrams, stolen Star Wars script recovered

A sharp-eyed representative of Disney managed to get it back from eBay before it was sold.

By HANNAH BROWN  
NOVEMBER 26, 2019 22:01
Actor Mark Hamill poses with "Star Wars" characters R2-D2 and Stormtroopers after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, US, March 8, 2018 (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Actor Mark Hamill poses with "Star Wars" characters R2-D2 and Stormtroopers after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, US, March 8, 2018
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
An eBay administrator was the only hope for getting back a precious copy of a stolen Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker script, which naturally revealed the ending of the 42-year-old franchise, J.J. Abrams, the film's director, admitted in an interview with George  Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America on Monday. 
"The security is insane. The company was really nervous about anything getting out so they only had a handful of scripts, and they were printed on crazy, un-copyable paper and then one of our actors, I'm not gonna say which one -- I want to, but I won't -- left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning." This cleaner handed it off to someone who put it on eBay, and a sharp-eyed representative of Disney managed to get it back from eBay before it was sold. 
Abrams said that in spite of this brush with disaster, he was grateful for the intensity of fan interest in the Star Wars series, which has been going strong since it was created by George Lucas in 1977: "The key to doing a movie like this -- you want to make sure the details have meaning and matter because you know that they're going to be scrutinized." 
One of the key details in the clip that Abrams released during this interview is that the stormtroopers can fly. 
Another issue that is no longer shrouded in secrecy is how filmmakers were able to work Carrie Fisher into the film, even though the legendary actress/writer who played Princess Leia in Star Wars passed away in 2016. “It was impossible for us to figure out how to tell the end of the Skywalker saga without Leia,” Abrams said. “We went back and looked at the footage and realized we could tell the story — we could create scenes with her. But we did it in a really interesting way, where we used her footage, and then everything we did in the scene was built around, written around, lit around what we had of her. And there are some scenes with her that are, I think, really moving, and it’s still impossible for me to believe she’s not here. ... She’s Leia in this movie. It’s sort of surreal.”
Tickets for The Rise of Skywalker, which will be released in Israel on December 19, are already on sale. In addition to Fisher, the film stars Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, as well as Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong'o and Keri Russell.


Tags hollywood Star Wars movie
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Praise be the Dutch By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emanuele Giaufret The EU and settlement products – what’s true, what’s not By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 27, 2019: This land is ours By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by