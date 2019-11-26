The Force was with J.J. Abrams, stolen Star Wars script recovered

An eBay administrator was the only hope for getting back a precious copy of a stolen Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker script, which naturally revealed the ending of the 42-year-old franchise, J.J. Abrams, the film's director, admitted in an interview with George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America on Monday.

"The security is insane. The company was really nervous about anything getting out so they only had a handful of scripts, and they were printed on crazy, un-copyable paper and then one of our actors, I'm not gonna say which one -- I want to, but I won't -- left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning." This cleaner handed it off to someone who put it on eBay, and a sharp-eyed representative of Disney managed to get it back from eBay before it was sold.

Abrams said that in spite of this brush with disaster, he was grateful for the intensity of fan interest in the Star Wars series, which has been going strong since it was created by George Lucas in 1977: "The key to doing a movie like this -- you want to make sure the details have meaning and matter because you know that they're going to be scrutinized."

One of the key details in the clip that Abrams released during this interview is that the stormtroopers can fly.

Another issue that is no longer shrouded in secrecy is how filmmakers were able to work Carrie Fisher into the film, even though the legendary actress/writer who played Princess Leia in Star Wars passed away in 2016. “It was impossible for us to figure out how to tell the end of the Skywalker saga without Leia,” Abrams said. “We went back and looked at the footage and realized we could tell the story — we could create scenes with her. But we did it in a really interesting way, where we used her footage, and then everything we did in the scene was built around, written around, lit around what we had of her. And there are some scenes with her that are, I think, really moving, and it’s still impossible for me to believe she’s not here. ... She’s Leia in this movie. It’s sort of surreal.”

Tickets for The Rise of Skywalker, which will be released in Israel on December 19, are already on sale. In addition to Fisher, the film stars Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, as well as Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong'o and Keri Russell.