The ICC judge who could determine Israel’s fate – analysis

After over 40 legal briefs were filed last week with the International Criminal Court, attention has shifted decidedly from ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to the three ICC judges themselves who will decide Israel’s fate.So serious and sensitive is this issue, that a Wednesday panel at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations with Israeli government officials handling the issue was changed to be closed to the media at the last second. Nevertheless, The Jerusalem Post has learned that Israeli officials, while not overconfident, feel that Israel may have a better shot to win with the three ICC judges than it did with Bensouda.This is surprising, because these same exact three judges ruled against Israel in a Comoros case relating to the 2010 Mavi Maramara flotilla.In other words, if a 2-1 majority of the ICC Pretrial Chamber wanted a criminal probe of Israel for killing a mere (in relative terms) 10 Turkish passengers who violently fought with IDF troops, the chances they will give Israel a pass on the settlement enterprise and the 2014 Gaza War when around 2,100 Palestinians were killed (between 50-80% civilians) would seem to be low.The three judges are: Péter Kovács, Marc Perrin de Brichambaut, and Reine Alapini-Gansou.Kovács from Hungary voted in favor of Israel in the Mavi Marmara incident. But more importantly, he showed an approach to interpreting international law that parallels Israel’s approach and the approach of other Western countries coping with the challenge of asymmetric warfare.In this context, asymmetric warfare refers to parties like ISIS, al-Qaeda, Hezbollah and Hamas who purposely systematically mingle their military forces with civilians and in civilian areas as part of a using “human shields” strategy.Hungary is also one of the countries which has publicly supported the idea that the ICC should not recognize a state of Palestine and should dismiss the war crimes allegations against Israel.So there is a strong chance Kovács will vote against a full criminal war crimes probe.Alapini-Gansou, from Benin, has a long career in defending human rights in Africa, but is a newcomer to the ICC, becoming a judge only in March 2018.Moreover, though she has been exposed to blatant and one-sided human rights violations in Africa, there is nothing in her record to indicate she is familiar with the complex asymmetric warfare challenges Israel confronts.She may not have set views. Or to the extent she does, she may be more likely to be influenced by the ICC Prosecutor and by the fact that a majority of the world’s countries (close to 140 out of over 190 countries) support Palestinian statehood.This means that Brichambaut, who spent most of his career with the French Foreign Ministry, may be the key judge.The Post has learned that there is hope in Israel that Brichambaut can be convinced to take Israel’s side regarding Palestinian statehood and the war crimes debate.First, France has not yet formally recognized Palestine as a state.Second, there is hope that he is more deeply familiar with the nuances of the Middle East and Israel’s predicaments than some other judges might be with less exposure.Third, he spent some time working with the French Armed Forces Ministry, such that he may understand complex military affairs better than judges without such a background.Israeli officials are fond of pointing out that international law is not math and that there are many areas where there are disparate interpretations of complex issues – especially when dealing with matters like the settlements or asymmetric warfare.There is hope among Israeli officials that he may better grasp these complexities and view deciding such controversies in an arena that is a mix of politics and criminal law as unwise.Competing against these points are not only that he ruled against Israel in the Mavi Marmara incident, but also that he signed the Rome Statute for France. When he signed, it was at the moment when a group of Arab countries made an 11th-hour addition to the statute designed to target Israel’s settlements.This last-minute addition led Israel to drop out of the ICC, but Brichambaut still went on to sign for France.Brichambaut has also had to fend off a motion to disqualify him from being allegedly biased against a Mali man accused of using Islam for religious and gender persecution, but it is hard to say how that might translate in the Israeli-Palestinian context.The Post has also learned that Israel is still waiting to see whether the ICC judges allow all or many of the 40 parties which filed legal briefs with it to make oral arguments, before deciding whether Israel will send official representatives to argue.Alternatively, Israel could rely on its already submitted extensive legal brief as well as hoping the judges are convinced by the many legal briefs filed by other countries and NGOs which agree with Israeli views.Regarding the many countries which essentially endorsed Israel’s position rejecting Palestine as a state for ICC purposes, the Post understands that Israeli officials are aggravated that the PA has tried to frame these countries’ intervention as political while allegedly sending PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh to this week’s Munich conference to politically pressure Bensouda.The judges may start to issue some preliminary rulings in the coming month which may provide hints as to where they are leaning.