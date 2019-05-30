The Likud blames Liberman: He will pay the price in the end

WILL THEY laugh again in a few weeks? Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman was targeted following the dispersal of the Knesset after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition.
Moments after the vote, Netanyahu claimed that Liberman has joined the left.
"Avigdor Liberman is now part of the Left," he said. "You give him votes, to the Right, and he does not give his voice to the Right."
Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (the Likud) told Kan Bet on Thursday that Liberman demanded three ministers and five portfolios during coalition negotiations.
During the interview, Levin blamed Liberman for the coalition failure, saying that "it was clear to me that Liberman was not interested in entering the government," after he received a small number of seats during the April elections.
"He decided that he was not interested in entering the government, so he set conditions that were clearly impossible [to achieve]."Levin added that Liberman's demands were "crazy," Levin added.
However, Yisrael Beytenu hit back at Levin's claim, calling him the "ultimate liar," and saying that he "should be recorded in the Guinness Book of Records for being the ultimate liar during the coalition talks," Mako reported.
Other Likud members also accused Liberman of trying to topple Netanyahu.
"Liberman got everything he asked for," MK Yoav Kisch told Army Radio on Thursday, "He wanted elections, there was no connection to the draft [bill], all he wanted to do was bring down Netanyahu."
MK Miki Zohar attacked Liberman saying that "this [situation] is one of the biggest farces in politics," adding that "this is a public fraud" and that Liberman "will pay the price in the end."
