The Lounge with Michal Galanti August 27, 2019: Water Ambassador

Water Ambassador

Henk Ovink, the first Water Ambassador of the Netherlands, recently visited an exhibition on display at the Tel Aviv Museum called ‘Solar Guerrilla: Constructive Responses to Climate Change.’ Ovink serves as a special Water Ambassador of the Netherlands in the international arena, and in this capacity, he initiates collaborations around the world in the field of ecology that deals with the worldwide water crisis. Maya Vinitsky, curator of the exhibition, and Tanya Cohen-Uzielli, director-general of the Tel Aviv Museum, received their guest, who was impressed by the exhibition that deals with mobilization of urban communities to combat climate change, and presents innovative technological projects in major cities around the world.

Pollogen

Israeli technology company Lumenis, which operates out of Yokne’am, markets its energy-based medical devices in dozens of countries around the world. Lemenis, which is involved in the development, production and marketing of a wide range of products, hosted an event last Thursday for its subsidiary Pollogen at the The Karandagi House in Jaffa.



At the event, Pollogen launched its new product called TriPollar, which reduces fat and tightens skin. The company also announced its successful collaboration with Tmall, a Chinese-language website for business-to-consumer (B2C) online retail. Attending the event was Adiv Baruch, chairman of the Israel Export & International Cooperation.

Chelsea Women

Roman Abramovich met last week with the managers of the Chelsea Football Club he owns and with the English club’s leading women’s team. The visit was held here in Israel after a friendship match with the Israeli women’s team. The goal of the soccer celebration was the development of sports in Israel, as part of a joint Chelsea-Israel Football Association project. During the visit, Chelsea players and their manager, Emma Hayes, held a series of events aimed at promoting sports in Israel. The group visited Jerusalem, where they met up with Abramovich, heard a lecture about the Old City and the Western Wall, and were invited to stick their own personal notes between stones of the Kotel.

World Israel Scouts

Shikun & Binui Chairman Tamir Cohen was chosen as the parents’ representative to welcome 300 new immigrant Lone Soldiers who have just enlisted in this year’s IDF Tzabar Garin. Cohen, who serves as head of the Israel Scouts of Los Angeles, dedicated his remarks to his son Segev and his friends, who will be starting the army this November. The event, held at Tel Aviv University, was attended by Immigration and Absorption Minister Yoav Galant; CEO of Israel Scouts Cali Cohen; CEO of World Israel Scouts Elad Sanderovich; and many guests.

Jeff Bezos

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos spent Thursday night celebrating with singers Katy Perry and Lil Nas X. Bezos, the world’s richest man, appeared in photos alongside the two celebrities, who were invited to perform in front of 45,000 Amazon employees in Seattle to celebrate the success of the company’s largest sales promotion event, Prime Day, which takes place every July. Bezos took to the stage and was greeted with a warm round of applause by Amazon employees. He then thanked them for their integrity and hard work.

