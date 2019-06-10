The Lounge with Michal Galanti: June 11, 2019

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

WeizmannVibe



Last Tuesday, about two hundred young managers attended an event hosted by WeizmannVibe – the Next Generation Club of the Friends of the Weizmann Institute of Science. The event was held at the NYX Herzliya Hotel, under the auspices of representatives of Switzerland’s HSBC private banking. After being treated to a gourmet dining experience, the guests enjoyed a lecture by Weizmann’s Dr. Neta Regev-Rudzki on the subject of “Removing the Sting from Malaria.” There to widen their horizons were: Amir Shaltiel, WeizmannVibe chair and Eldar Group chair; Yael Goren-Wegman, director of the Friends of the Weizmann Institute; Guy Magen, head Of Representative Office at HSBC; Yair Shani, CEO Sigma Investment House; Yuval Cohen, founder and managing Partner of StageOne Ventures; and Gal Aviv, CEO of Blender.

Artists and collectors attended the opening of a new exhibition by artist Batia Shani, who recently inaugurated Spindle 6 Studio, a new space in south Tel Aviv that was created to host exhibitions and art and cultural events that are open to the public. Among the visitors who attended Shani’s exhibition, which focuses on women and femininity through the connection between text and textiles, were: Tamar Dresdner, curator of the exhibition; Dr. Aya Lurie, director and chief curator of The Herzliya Museum of Contemporary Art; director and cinematographer Moran Ifergan; artists Tsibi Geva and Yuval Shaul; and Élie Chouraqui, French film director and scriptwriter.Last Thursday, friends of the Kibbutz Dance Company, led by businesswoman, philanthropist and patron of the band, Raya Strauss Ben-Dror, held their annual Gala Evening. Strauss was thanked for her contribution to the Kibbutz Dance Company by CEO Amira Teomi; her husband Shmuel Ben Dror; their granddaughter Noa Eyal; Yehudit Yuval-Recanati; and Zvi and Ellen Stepak.Last Thursday, Amos and Heli Shapira tied the knot at the Lawrence Events Complex in Jaffa. Amos serves as chair of ALUT, the Israeli Society for Children and Adults with Autism, and is a former CEO of ElAl, Cellcom and president of Haifa University; Heli is a teacher at the Broshim – Special Education School. The couple asked their guests not to bring gifts, but instead to make contributions to either ALUT or the Broshim School. The couple marched towards the wedding canopy as Roni Ginossar’s song “Bereshit” played in the background. Ginossar, who is classified as having high-functioning Autistic Spectrum Disorder, first performed her song on Israel’s TV show “Kochav Nolad” (A Star is Born).Last Friday, The Caesarea Golf Club and its CEO Lior Prety, hosted a golf tournament organized by attorney Tamir Gilat in support of the Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF).The charity tournament’s aim was to raise awareness of the importance of cancer research in Israel and to raise funds for Israel’s leading cancer researchers. During the event, guests were regaled with stories about Leah Ziskind, the president of ICRF, who passed away two weeks ago, as well about Keren Nahari-Gilat, Tamir Gilat’s wife, who died from cancer two years ago. Nahari-Gilat was one of the initial organizers of the golf tournament.Translated by Hannah Hochner.

