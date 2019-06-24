The Lounge with Michal Galanti: June 25, 2019

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Juvenile diabetes

Leon Koffler, a co-owner of the Super-Pharm chain and president of the Association for Juvenile Diabetes in Israel, and Keren Kopilov, the chair of the association, launched a series of magnets that will be sold at Super-Pharm stores nationwide, on the company’s website and app for NIS10 each. All the proceeds will be donated to the Association for Juvenile Diabetes in Israel.



Robert Kraft

Last Tuesday at his home in Beit Yanai, businessman and philanthropist Morris Kahn held a tribute for his longtime friend Robert Kraft in honor of his being awarded the Genesis Prize last week. The event was attended by leaders in the Israeli business world, guests from the US, and several New England Patriots players. Attending were: Stan Polovets, chairman of the Genesis Prize Foundation; Sana Britavsky, deputy CEO of the Genesis Prize; Shari Arison and her son Jason Arison; Tova and Sami Sagol; Shira and Yishi Davidi; Yoav Hurvitz; and Eli Groner.

Last Tuesday, senior officials of the University of Haifa held a gala evening at the home of the Dutch ambassador to Israel. During the evening, an award was given to businessman David Fattal on behalf of the Friends of the University of Haifa. University President Professor Ron Robin, said that the university appreciates the great work Fattal has done, the way he has dealt with the changing reality and the challenges of tomorrow, and for helping to integrate businesses and academia for the purpose of mutual cultivation.At an event held on the Hebrew University Mount Scopus campus, Prof. Adi Stern of the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design bestowed the Yakir Award upon Emiliano Laricchiuta, head of the “Kinder Product with Surprise” Division at Italian chocolate manufacturer Ferrero. Laricchiuta was invited to deliver a lecture and distribute awards of excellence to Industrial Design students at Bezalel, who have been invited to participate in a Toy Design course in collaboration with Kinder. Some of their designs will be used inside Kinder surprise eggs.Last Monday, Yehudit (Dita) Bronicki, winner of the Israel Prize for Industry in 2018, and co-founder of Ormat, received the prestigious Bublick Award for her contribution to the advancement and development of the State of Israel. The prize was awarded to her during a gathering of the Hebrew University Board of Governors. Bronicki received the award from Prof. Asher Cohen and Prof. Barak Medina.Translated by Hannah Hochner.

