The Western Wall welcomed more than 500,000 visitors this Hanukkah

More than 500,000 people visited the Western Wall during the eight days of Hanukkah this year.Tens of thousands showed up each day and more flocked to the Jerusalem site by night, to take part in daily events organized by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, most prominently the main event of lighting the menorah by nightfall. The nights included a few notable Israeli politicians, security officials and rabbis who had the special honor of lighting the hanukkiah - such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Education Minister Rafi Peretz, Blue and White Leader Benny Gantz and interim police chief Motti Cohen.According to the foundation, numbers peaked on Monday night, the last night of the holiday – also known as Zot Hanukkah (This is Hannukah), a day known to be dedicated to personal prayer – which included an appearance by Gantz to top off the celebrations."This year saw one of the busiest Hanukkahs in recent memory," according to the foundation. "It was exciting to see the people of Israel making the effort to come to Jerusalem even through the cold and rain, and light the Menorah candles in the closest place to where the miracle of Hanukkah happened."