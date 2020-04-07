The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
The Yizkor Project - In Memory of the Jewish Victims of COVID-19

One of the many tragedies of the coronavirus is that people are dying as statistics, not as individuals.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 7, 2020 14:24
Yahrzeit candle (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Yahrzeit candle
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
One of the many tragedies of the coronavirus is that people are dying as statistics, not as individuals. And, in the Jewish community, social distancing rules are preventing people from mourning their loved ones with traditional funerals, shiva or Kaddish rituals.
The Jerusalem Post is proud to participate in a project to memorialize those who were and will be lost to the lethal virus with a new online platform. This is done in conjunction with Carmel 6000, a non-profit organization made of Jewish volunteers in Israel and abroad creating technological solutions to social problems. 
The Yizkor Project is a place to share the stories of the people lost to COVID-19, to learn about them, who they were, what they achieved in life and what they left behind. It is a space to memorialize them and to remember them.
We invite you to fill out a form on the website and to share with us the story of your loved one.
We pray that this pandemic ends swiftly and that the souls of those lost remain bound in the bond of life.

Click here to visit our Yizkor site.


