The big dig, Jerusalem style

Traffic chaos feared as key Jerusalem route set to close.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Shazar Boulevard, the main road entering Jerusalem from Route 1, will be blocked to all private vehicles until sometime in 2022, as part of the second stage of The Jerusalem Gateway Project, an ambitious plan to turn the city entrance into one of the country’s leading business hubs.
Some 40 traffic police will be on hand Sunday to direct motorists to alternate routes, including Herzl Avenue, Yirmiyahu Street and Yitzhak Rabin Boulevard, which has been widened ahead of the closure. Public transportation will continue along Shazar Boulevard as usual, unaffected by the construction work.
Local authorities have advised motorists entering Jerusalem to drive via Route 443 or Route 1 via the Arazim Tunnel. Those exiting the city should travel via Route 443 or Begin Boulevard to the tunnel.
Police advised drivers to use Waze and other GPS apps like Moovit and Google Maps to help them maneuver the expected long lines of traffic entering the city.
But, of course, the best way to beat the long lines, is to park at one of the Jerusalem Light Rail parking lots - at Ammunition Hill or Mt. Herzl - and take the train. No matter which path commuters choose to get to their destination in Jerusalem, it’s going to be a long three years.
Eytan Halon contributed to this report.
