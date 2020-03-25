The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The changing face of religious life in the shadow of Covid-19 - analysis

Jewish rituals and traditions revolve around community, but the infectious nature of the coronavirus has meant that many normative aspects of Jewish life have gradually ground to a halt

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 25, 2020 20:39
Jewish men wearing prayer shawls perform morning prayers in a courtyard of a synagogue in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS)
Jewish men wearing prayer shawls perform morning prayers in a courtyard of a synagogue in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Amidst all the mayhem and chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic in Israel, one phenomenon that has been especially noticeable is the effect it is had on the religious community. 
To a great extent, Jewish rituals and traditions revolve around community and communal practices, but the highly infectious nature of the coronavirus Covid-19 disease and the way it is spread person to person has meant that many normative aspects of Jewish life have gradually ground to a halt. 
Much of communal Jewish life takes place in synagogue, prayer services are communal, Shabbat and holiday meals frequently include large numbers of people, and religious study is performed in yeshivas with large numbers of students, in groups or with study partners. 
Lifecycle events have great religious significance such as brit milah ceremonies, Bar and Bat Mitzvah’s, weddings and funerals and all involve large gatherings. 
Indeed, a large percentage of coronavirus infections which occurred in Israel happened in synagogues, while festive meals over the recent Purim holiday are known to have caused significant numbers of infections as well. 
And serious questions have even been raised regarding immersion in a mikveh, ritual bath, a critical aspect of Jewish life for religious couples owing to its role in permitting marital relations. 
As of Wednesday, prayer in synagogues is no longer allowed, gatherings of more than 20 people for celebrations have been prohibited for some time, and the general public is now barely allowed out of their homes, and when they do cannot stray more than a few dozen meters away. 
The dangers to the religious public have become clear to all in two small, religious towns, Telzstone which is ultra-Orthodox and Efrat which is religious-Zionist, where around a quarter of each town is under quarantine.  
Despite these many difficulties, some solutions have been found through modern technology. Use of video conferencing technology has become widespread to conduct Torah lessons, to broadcast celebrations like weddings, and even to conduct virtual communal prayer, something Jewish law does not make easy. 
Rabbi David Stav, chairman of the religious-Zionist Tzohar Rabbinical Association, told The Jerusalem Post that he welcomed many of these solutions, as an important tool in preserving the communal aspects of Jewish life as best as possible while battling the pandemic at the same time. 
And while he said that he was concerned about the almost complete cessation to real-world communal life for people whose religious and social lives revolve around religious practice, he said he believed that there would not be lasting damage.
“I have seen the struggle of people to keep communal life going as much as possible, and because so much of it has been taken away this crisis will make people value the synagogue and community even more,” he said. 
The rabbi said that he was concerned about seniors and the elderly, many of whom he said live for their interactions with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and who are and will continue to suffer severely in an extended lockdown.  
But while modern technology has provided solutions for some religious people, others have not availed themselves of these resources, imperfect as they are, and have sought to continue life as usual, particularly in the ultra-Orthodox community. 
Shutting down communal religious life for this sector is something almost unimaginable because of how completely the lives of the ultra-Orthodox revolve so much around religious practice. 
And so it has proved to be, as the senior rabbinic leadership initially dismissed the danger of the viral pandemic and continued to allow communal life, especially in schools and institutions of religious study to continue unimpeded, although much of the community does now understand to a much greater extent the danger of the coronavirus disease.
Stav said that this reaction was understandable because of the manner in which the lives of the ultra-Orthodox revolve so completely around their religious practice.
He was however highly critical of the rabbinic leadership for insisting on the continuation of many aspects of religious life despite the clear dangers. 
And he lambasted efforts to keep synagogues open for so long, noting that pressure had been brought to bear on Health Ministry officials to allow them to keep their doors open, and even now to allow prayer services outside with ten men. 
“I view very gravely religious leaders who should have been leading the fight to preserve life pressuring officials not to close synagogues, I can’t understand it. 
“You don’t play with danger to life, it’s that simple. Further, if tens of thousands of people die and this was caused in part by such action, it would be desecration of Gods name on an incredibly massive scale, and will cause much hatred of religion.”


Tags Judaism Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo During the coronavirus crisis, just stay home By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader The virus spreading faster than coronavirus: Antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy To my son, enlisting as a coronavirus-clouded soldier By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef First week of coronavirus shutdown in Israel – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by