The difference between ‘retaining’ and ‘annexing’ territory

Before becoming the US ambassador to Israel in 2017, David Friedman was a bankruptcy lawyer – a highly successful bankruptcy lawyer. As such he understands the significance of words, and that words matter.



In his interview on Saturday with the New York Times, Friedman was quoted as saying, “Under certain circumstances I think Israel has the right to retain some, but unlikely all, of the West Bank.”



The key word here is "retain," that Israel has the right to "retain" some of the territory. In the words quoted in the Times story, Friedman never uttered the word "annex," which is significant, because annex has different, more far-reaching implications. In the debate over what will be the final dispensation of the territories, many words and expressions are used, such as "retain territory," "apply sovereignty," "extend Isareli law," and "annexation."

Though the words have different legal meanings, they are often used interchangeably – and that is where confusion sets in.

For instance, the New York Times online headline to the Friedman interview read: US Ambassador Says Israel Has Right to Annex Parts of West Bank” even though Friedman did not use the word “annex.” The Jerusalem Post story about the interview also used the word “annex” in the headline and the first paragraph, even though Friedman did not say that word.

According to Alan Baker, a former legal adviser at the Foreign Ministry, there is a difference.

Baker, who today serves as the Director of the Institute for Contemporary Affairs at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, said there is a distinction between retaining territories, applying Israel law, jurisdiction and administration over territories, and annexing territories.

He points out that there is no difference, however, between “applying sovereignty” over an area and annexing it. This is significant because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview just three days before the April elections – in an effort to woo right wing voters – that he intended to “apply sovereignty” over settlements, and that “I don’t distinguish between settlement blocs and the isolated settlement points, because from my perspective every such point of settlement is Israeli.”

Netanyahu is also careful with his words, and avoided saying that Israel would annex the settlements. Nonetheless, according to Baker “annexing” and “applying sovereignty” are the same thing, and both both run contrary to international law.

Baker also argued that that it makes no difference in international law whether the territories were won in a defensive or offensive war. This is significant because after US President Donald Trump recognized Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights in March, Netanyahu said that an important principle was set: that land acquired in a defensive war did not have to be given up. The Six Day War, during which Israel gained control of the Golan, the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Sinai, was a defensive war.

But while there is no difference between “applying sovereignty” and annexation, Baker said there are differences between retaining territory, extending law, jurisdiction and administration to territory, and annexation.

“You can retain territory without annexing it,” Baker said. “That is what we did in the [Oslo accord] interim agreement, we retained Area C [the 62% of the West Bank where Israeli has full civilian and security control] – but we haven't annexed it, and we have not expanded Israeli law there.”

Retaining territory, he said, “can be done in agreement between the parties, or even in a unilateral way, until there is some positive outcome to negotiations over the permanent status of the territories. Israel has every right to retain whatever territories it feels it needs for its security.”

Annexation, on the other hand, goes much farther. “To annex means that you extend your sovereignty, it becomes part of your country, your laws apply there. This is prohibited according to international law.”

It is possible, Baker said, that within the framework of an agreement, Israel will retain certain territories – which means it will maintain control and wield certain powers in those territories giving it specific rights, without necessarily formerly incorporating them into Israel. These rights could be rights of passage, overfly rights for the air force, or many other myriad rights that it will retain inside territories whose final dispensation will be decided at a later time.

Between retaining territory and annexing it, there is another category, and that is extending the country's law, jurisdiction and administration over territory.

And this path, Baker said, is the one Israel took in 1981 when it legislated the Golan Heights law. That law did not formally annex the strategic plateau, but it did extend Israeli law, jurisdiction and administration there.

Baker said that then prime minister Menachem Begin instructed Israel's ambassador to the UN at the time, Yehuda Blum, to write a letter to the UN secretary-general saying that this move was being done “without prejudice to negotiations with Syria when Syria will decide they want to come negotiate on the location of a mutual bilateral border” between the two countries.

Extending Israeli law, jurisdiction and administration over the Golan Heights in 1981 did not mean applying sovereignty or annexing it, Baker clarified.



And what that means is that when Trump recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights in March, he was actually recognizing a sovereignty that Israel itself had never formally declared.

