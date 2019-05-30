The enemy is rabbinical religious tyranny, not the Left - analysis

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Forget about left or right politics, that's so winter 2019.



No point in even asking the question about the Left.

If Israelis have learned anything in the last two months, it's that it is all about the Israeli Right — but the Israeli Right does not necessarily secure a victory.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu successfully branded the initial winter elections for the 35th government and the 21st Knesset early on with his famous “Bibi or Tibi.”In so doing, he reduced a complex political map to one central question. Did Israeli voters want a left-wing government that would give up the West Bank and divide Jerusalem or a right-wing government that would keep that territory.Netanyahu's left-wing branding was fairly broad. He included the Blue and White party, even though the party’s platform never spoke of supporting a Palestinian state, and included well known right-wing politicians such as Moshe Ya’alon.The going wisdom was that the opportunity for a pro-right resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was so strong under the Trump administration, that the right-wing parties should forgo all their partisan concerns in favor of a secure right-wing government.Indeed, Israeli voters did lean Right when they went to the polls and gave those parties 49 seats, more than for any other bloc. But the Trump factor was not strong enough to erase the divisions among them. In the immediate aftermath of his failure to form a government, falling short by one seat, Netanyahu immediately blamed Yisrael Beytenu party head Avigdor Liberman. He called his former right-wing partner “left-wing” for not accepting a compromise platform that would have allowed for a government of 65.But it was a phrasing that fell short of the mark, given the disarray among the Right.Netanyahu left the stage wide open for Liberman to immediately brand the next elections not as Left or Right, but as a right-wing battle for civil liberty versus religious tyranny.Liberman, a Moldovan immigrant from the former Soviet Union, has formed a niche for himself as a right-wing secularist, who lives in the West Bank settlement of Nokdim, is strong on security and a supporter of the division between religion and state.“We want a nationalist government, not a Haredi government,” Liberman told reporters on Thursday morning, as he set the target for the next election as a secular right-wing government.It was a brave move for a politician, who, political pundits had speculated, would not even pass the threshold in the last election. Then, when he sputtered back to life with five seats, speculation was high that he would be so grateful to be on the stage, he would make any compromise necessary out of fear that his party would disappear in the next election.But for Liberman, the fear was the harm done by signing onto Netanyahu’s government, not the danger of new elections if he refused.Had he entered the coalition, Liberman theorized, he would have chalked up a series of failures, not successes. Liberman had already walked out of the last government because he didn’t want to be saddled with a failed Gaza policy and a restrained West Bank policy that did not include the demolition of the illegal Bedouin herding village of Khan al-Ahmar.Nothing was likely to change on those fronts had Liberman entered into a coalition agreement this time around, except that he would have added a failed civil liberties agenda by sitting in a government in which the ultra-Orthodox parties, with their 16 seats, were due to have a heavy influence.But Liberman, a man who dreams of the premiership, is banking new elections will strengthen him, possibly sending his party into the double digits and maybe even beating Netanyahu as the head of the right-wing and the leader of the country.Israeli voters have favored power and courage and this latest Liberman gamble has shown that he has both in spades. In addition, he is likely to garner voters from a large and rarely mentioned center bloc of 74 seats — Likud, Blue and White and Kulanu — who were uncomfortable with Netanyahu’s willingness to form a government with such a heavy ultra-Orthodox influence.On Thursday night, Netanyahu shot back by saying that Liberman had a 20-years history of making deals with the ultra-Orthodox parties. In his opening shots he continued along the well-tread lines of the last election, right and left politics, blaming Liberman for destroying what would have been a strong right-wing government.But had that kind of logic worked, Netanyahu would have already had a government. What the election showed is that the Right has won the Israeli electoral heart, but did not successfully answer the question of what kind of a right-wing government is best desired by the voter.It is here that Liberman has gambled by seizing an opportunity to make this election about what would be the optimal Right government, by throwing down the gauntlet on the voters, asking them to make it one that proritizes secular civic rights or religious ones.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



