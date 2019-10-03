The real stars of the Knesset inauguration ceremony

Amidst the tensions at the Knesset inauguration ceremony on Thursday over the uncertainties surrounding the future of the Israeli government and Knesset, there were others who stole the spotlight.



Some of the Knesset Members brought their children to watch their parents' inauguration ceremony, and they in turn managed to squeeze a smile out of the tense MKs.

רצינו בייביסיטר - קיבלנו ביביסיטר! pic.twitter.com/gWmcniN0zi — אמיר אוחנה (@AmirOhana) October 3, 2019

At first I thought ⁦@gidonsaar⁩ was hamming it up for the cameras, which would be out of character for him (he’s pretty serious and dignified), but then it turned out his wife and young kids are sitting up there. pic.twitter.com/2ZiLXdVc37 — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) October 3, 2019

"We wanted a babysitter and got a Bibisitter!" Justice Minister Amir Ohana tweeted a picture of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Ohana's children.MK Gideon Sa'ar who revealed on Thursday that he intends to challenge Netanyahu for leadership of the Likud, was delighted to spot his wife and son at the crowd as well.

