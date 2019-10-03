Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

The real stars of the Knesset inauguration ceremony

"We wanted a babysitter and got a Bibistitter!" Justice Minister Amir Ohana tweeted a picture of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Ohana's children.

By ALON EINHORN
October 3, 2019 17:55
1 minute read.
Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar spots his wife and son in the crowd ahead of the Knesset inauguration ceremony

Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar spots his wife and son in the crowd ahead of the Knesset inauguration ceremony. (photo credit: ANNA RAIBA BARSKY/MAARIV)

Amidst the tensions at the Knesset inauguration ceremony on Thursday over the uncertainties surrounding the future of the Israeli government and Knesset, there were others who stole the spotlight.

Some of the Knesset Members brought their children to watch their parents' inauguration ceremony, and they in turn managed to squeeze a smile out of the tense MKs.

"We wanted a babysitter and got a Bibisitter!" Justice Minister Amir Ohana tweeted a picture of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Ohana's children.


MK Gideon Sa'ar who revealed on Thursday that he intends to challenge Netanyahu for leadership of the Likud, was delighted to spot his wife and son at the crowd as well.

Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar's son and wife ahead of the Knesset inauguration ceremony (Credit: Arik Bender/Maariv)




