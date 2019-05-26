Thievery Corporation steals away from Middle East tour

Thievery Corporation .
(photo credit: JOHN SHORE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Electronic music duo Thievery Corporation has canceled its July 24 show in Caesarea, after announcing it earlier this month.
“It is with great sadness and deep regret that we must cancel the planned and announced tour dates in the Middle East. Unforeseen circumstances involving scheduling and internal production logistics make it impossible for us to do the shows,” the group said in a statement released over the weekend.
“We are humbled and appreciative of the response from our fans, and look forward to performing in the region in the near future.”
The duo, made up of Rob Garza and Eric Hilton, has released 10 studio albums in their more than two decades in the business. They’ve played at some of the most influential music festivals across the United States, including Lollapalooza and Coachella. Some of their most popular songs include “Radio Retaliation,” “Lebanese Blonde” and “Sweet Tides.”
Amy Spiro contributed to this report.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>