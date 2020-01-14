The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'This is Am Yisrael's story too,' says Gil-Ad Shaer's mother on new book

'Expecting My Son: A Mother's Longing,' was recently released in English.

By ILANIT CHERNICK  
JANUARY 14, 2020 19:56
Mothers of Eyal Yifrah, Gil-Ad Shaer and Naftali Fraenkel (photo credit: ISRAEL AT THE UN-GENEVA)
Mothers of Eyal Yifrah, Gil-Ad Shaer and Naftali Fraenkel
(photo credit: ISRAEL AT THE UN-GENEVA)
"Expecting My Son is a book that will inspire and make people introspect."
These were the words of Bat-Galim Shaer, mother of Gil-Ad Shaer, who was kidnapped and killed by terrorists during the summer of 2014, along with Eyal Yifrah and Naftali Fraenkel.
Shaer's book, Expecting My Son: A Mother's Longing was recently released in English and as the family marks what would have been Gil-Ad's birthday on Thursday with a special event to promote Ahavat Chinum (Baseless Love).
The event, called Sweet Heart, calls on people across the world to bake a sweet treat like cookies or cake and give it to a stranger.
"Gil-Ad loved to bake and make sweet things in the kitchen," Shaer said, explaining that it's part of the Gil-Ad's Kitchen initiative on social media. "We have people all around the world doing joining, from Mexico City to Miami. We've also translated [the initiative] into five languages.
"We hope it will make a big impact on people because people want to be in a good place and do good for others," she added.
Speaking about her book, Shaer said that she wrote a diary of all her thoughts and feelings during and after the ordeal. "After a year, I realized I had a book," she said, adding that it was first published a few years back in Hebrew. Last year, it was translated into English and went on sale in September, just prior to Rosh Hashanah.
"There are special stories in the book that will touch everyone, and just remember this is not only my story, it's all of Am Yisrael's story too," Shaer told The Jerusalem Post, making it clear that this is why she decided to publish it. "I saw the unity of Am Yisrael and all the good deeds that were done, and it gave us a huge hug."
She stressed that it's not just a diary but it's filled with inspirational stories too.
"They're stories that people can connect with, it is not a story of sadness, it's all about unity and meaningfulness," Shaer continued. "People from all around the world feel that they have a connection with us and to what happened."
For Shaer, writing the book was also good for her psychologically, adding that it was very therapeutic to share her personal thoughts, feelings and stories about what happened.
Shaer said that she has received a lot of feedback from people who have read the book. "They have written a lot about their thoughts and feelings too, I've heard from people of all ages, men and women, and they've told me their thoughts about their own situations," she said, highlighting that she aimed the book to also give strength to people when it comes to dealing with their own difficulties.
She added that a lot of soldiers have also written to her and the family after reading it. "We are always trying to lead meaningful lives and I hope this book will give meaning and inspiration to all who read it," she concluded.
The book is available on Amazon for $20.



Tags Hamas Terrorist Attacks gilad shaar Palestinian terrorism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Political parties are better together By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach The myth of Jewish privilege and intellectual superiority By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Mike Evans Donald Trump: Rogue leaders never calculated he would be this strong By MIKE EVANS
Devsena Mishra India and Israel should develop options in tech industry By DEVSENA MISHRA
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Immunity versus ‘anyone but Bibi’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by