'This is Am Yisrael's story too,' says Gil-Ad Shaer's mother on new book

"Expecting My Son is a book that will inspire and make people introspect."These were the words of Bat-Galim Shaer, mother of Gil-Ad Shaer, who was kidnapped and killed by terrorists during the summer of 2014, along with Eyal Yifrah and Naftali Fraenkel. Shaer's book, Expecting My Son: A Mother's Longing was recently released in English and as the family marks what would have been Gil-Ad's birthday on Thursday with a special event to promote Ahavat Chinum (Baseless Love).The event, called Sweet Heart, calls on people across the world to bake a sweet treat like cookies or cake and give it to a stranger."Gil-Ad loved to bake and make sweet things in the kitchen," Shaer said, explaining that it's part of the Gil-Ad's Kitchen initiative on social media. "We have people all around the world doing joining, from Mexico City to Miami. We've also translated [the initiative] into five languages."We hope it will make a big impact on people because people want to be in a good place and do good for others," she added.Speaking about her book, Shaer said that she wrote a diary of all her thoughts and feelings during and after the ordeal. "After a year, I realized I had a book," she said, adding that it was first published a few years back in Hebrew. Last year, it was translated into English and went on sale in September, just prior to Rosh Hashanah. "There are special stories in the book that will touch everyone, and just remember this is not only my story, it's all of Am Yisrael's story too," Shaer told The Jerusalem Post, making it clear that this is why she decided to publish it. "I saw the unity of Am Yisrael and all the good deeds that were done, and it gave us a huge hug."She stressed that it's not just a diary but it's filled with inspirational stories too."They're stories that people can connect with, it is not a story of sadness, it's all about unity and meaningfulness," Shaer continued. "People from all around the world feel that they have a connection with us and to what happened."For Shaer, writing the book was also good for her psychologically, adding that it was very therapeutic to share her personal thoughts, feelings and stories about what happened.Shaer said that she has received a lot of feedback from people who have read the book. "They have written a lot about their thoughts and feelings too, I've heard from people of all ages, men and women, and they've told me their thoughts about their own situations," she said, highlighting that she aimed the book to also give strength to people when it comes to dealing with their own difficulties.She added that a lot of soldiers have also written to her and the family after reading it. "We are always trying to lead meaningful lives and I hope this book will give meaning and inspiration to all who read it," she concluded.
The book is available on Amazon for $20.