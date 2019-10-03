Thousands march in Majd al-Krum to protest violence in Arab communities

Over 30,000 demonstrators marched in Majd al-Krum on Thursday, protesting violence in the Arab communities.



Joint List MKs who joined the march, boycotted the 22nd Knesset’s inauguration and were therefore missing when their names were called during the ceremony.

The shooting incident in Majd al-Krum continues to take lives. The police announced on Thursday that another injured man from the city, 26, died of his wounds in the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariyya. This is the third casualty of the incident, after on Tuesday the brothers Ahmed and Halil Manna had been murdered in what appeared to be a brawl. Thousands attended their funeral. From the beginning of 2019, 68 people of the Arab communities have been murdered, 11 of which took place in September.The preliminary investigation has shown that a brawl started between several felons known to the police, during which a shooting took place. Large police forces, among them a forensics lab and investigators are working at the crime scene to collect evidence. After an initial assessment done by head of country Simon Levy, investigating the crime was put upon the central unit, with the motive being criminal.In light of the wave of murders in the Arab communities the past few weeks, the Minister of Public Security, Gilad Erdan , held an emergency meeting with the acting police commissioner, Motti Cohen and police commanders, to examine a plan suggested by the acting commissioner to handle the violence in the Arab communities.The police worked on a plan that was first reveal by Maariv, which was to establish an administration to handle the Arab crime, led by Deputy Commissioner Jamal Hakroush with the initiative made by Erdan. Also, police claims, that new police station will be made in the Arab communities at first, these will have a cooperation between the police and the representatives of the communities.The tracking committee blames the police of not handling the violence properly. “There’s a conspiracy between the police and the criminal organizations” they claimed in an announcement made at the end of a special meeting of the committee: “The authorities know very well where the weapons are coming from into the Arab towns. The committee believes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan are personally responsible for the increasing crime rate”.Police representatives reject the claims, and say that the police put great effort in the fighting criminal activities, and is taking many steps to handle violence in the Arab communities. Erdan called to a special meeting the police commanders in order to find ways to deal with criminal activities and increase personal safety in the Arab communities. One of these steps is to increase the number of police officers in Arab villages.

