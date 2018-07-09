July 09 2018
Three Knesset members ascend Temple Mount, continuing wave of visits

Last week, Netanyahu lifted a three-year ban permitting Knesset members to ascend the Temple Mount.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 9, 2018 09:50
1 minute read.
ehuda Glick (R), Amir Ohana (C) and Shuli Moalem-Rafaeli (L) vist the Temple Mount, July 9, 2018

ehuda Glick (R), Amir Ohana (C) and Shuli Moalem-Rafaeli (L) vist the Temple Mount, July 9, 2018. (photo credit: EZRA GABBAY)

 
Three members of Knesset ascended the Temple Mount on Monday, continuing a wave of coalition MKs visitng the site after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lifted a three-year ban on visitng the site. Yehuda Glick (Likud) and Amir Ohana (Likud) and Shuli Moalem-Rafaeli (Bayit Yehudi) visited the site on Monday, raising the total to five MKs who have visited the Temple Mount since late last week.

Last week, Netanyahu lifted a three-year ban permitting Knesset members to ascend the Temple Mount. The new policy, revised by Netanyahu, allows members of Knesset to visit the Temple Mount once ever three months and reverses previous legislation which forbade MK's from visitations for security reasons.

Minister of Agriculture Uri Ariel (Bayit Yehudi) visits Temple Mount, April 8, 2018 (Avraham Bloch/Temple Organization Headquarters)

On Sunday, Minister of Agriculture Uri Ariel (Bayit Yehudi) and Sharren Haskel (Likud) ascended the Mount, prompting the Palestinian Authority to write a strongly-worded statement condemning the move.

The PA accused the Israeli government of targeting Islamic religious sites in Jerusalem.

The PA also held the US administration and the Israeli government responsible for what it described as "assaults" on Islamic and Christian holy sites, and called on Arabs and Muslims to take action to stop Jews from "storming" the Temple Mount.

Khaled Abu Tomeh and Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.

