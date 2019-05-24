Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Three men arrested for alleged arson as fires rage across country

Three men were arrested in Jerusalem for attempting to start fires, their ages are 15, 19 and 30 years old.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 24, 2019 19:21
Crime scene [illustrative]

Crime scene [illustrative]. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

 
Police arrested three men for allegedly attempting to start fires as the nation fights one of the hottest days in memory and fires erupt across the land, Police spokesperson said on Friday. 


The men were 15, 19, and 30 years old. 
The massive heat had caused train tracks to expand, halting train departures out of safety concerns.

Ten thousand dunams of Ben Shemen forest were burnt and 62 families made homeless when Moshav Mevo Modiin burned down on Thursday.

  








  


           


