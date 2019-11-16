NYC Conference
Toddler dies after being locked in washing machine playing hide-and-seek

Investigations have begun on case in which a three-year-old from the Tarabin tribe in the Negev was killed. Soroka Hospital doctors declared his death after he was rushed to them unconscious.

Police in the Negev area said on Saturday morning that they are investigating an incident in which a three-year-old boy was found dead in the Bedouin city of Rahat.
Yesterday evening, doctors at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba determined the child's time of death, after the boy was rushed to the hospital. Paramedics found the boy unconscious and not breathing.

The toddler, from the Tarabin tribe in the Negev, was initially rushed to the Ibn Sinah clinic in Rahat, after being locked in a washing machine during a game of hide-and-seek with his brother. He was later evacuated via ambulance to Soroka Hospital while medical personnel attempted to resuscitate the unconscious boy. Despite the efforts of the clinical staff, MDA and the hospital, the child died.
A member of his family, Aatef Trabin, speaking to Maariv, said that the event was "a terrible tragedy. Apparently the boy was playing with his brother at home, and at one point he locked the washer door on himself."
"When the kids couldn't find him, the adults began to search for him as well, and found him suffocating and unconscious inside the washing machine. "
Translated by Idan Zonshine


Tags children death bedouin
