Trial of policeman who killed Ethiopian Solomon Tekah opens today

The trial of a policeman for the negligent homicide of Ethiopian-Israeli Solomon Tekah in June 2019 was due to open on Sunday before Haifa Magistrate's Court Judge Zaid Falah.The policeman, whose name is under gag order, was indicted on February 4, following former State Attorney Shai Nitzan's November 2019 decision to indict pending a pre-indictment hearing. Although Nitzan had no replacement at the time, the pre-indictment hearings were handled by other state prosecution officials. Nitzan was only recently replaced by senior prosecution official Dan Eldad, but it is unclear whether Eldad is wielding authority over this or any other major case since his appointment was opposed by his boss, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, and he has been attacked by former state attorney Moshe Lador as an unfit politicized appointment made by Acting Justice Minister Amir Ohana to undermine the prosecution.Though Nitzan had also considered a murder charge early on and had considered closing the case, he eventually settled on negligent homicide because the policeman did fire negligently, and the shooting did lead to Tekah's death. Tekah's killing shook the country and led to nationwide protests by the Ethiopian community about dangerous discrimination by police and racism against them in general.New allegations were constantly emerging, including that Tekah and some of his friends were chasing the policeman when he fired on them wildly without looking. Other narratives say that Tekah and his friends were pursuing the policeman and that they hit him twice with rocks, but that they were still keeping their distance, were not advancing on him at the moment that he fired and did not present a danger warranting anything more than firing in the air at most.Although the policeman's conduct in this case would be problematic, being pursued and possible rock throwing undermined a murder or manslaughter charge.In July 2019, The Police Investigations Department (PID) sent a letter to the parents of Tekah defending the findings of the police ballistics department and the state’s forensics institute (not connected to the police) that the bullet, which the policeman fired and which killed Tekah, was a ricochet.This issue is also of crucial importance, because if the policeman fired at the ground and not directly at Tekah, then he could not be charged with more than involuntary manslaughter as recommended by the PID.The PID also rejected a request by the parents to view the case file before the prosecution made a final decision about the alleged charges, though it did say that it would consider the possibility of performing additional investigatory activities requested by the family.The autopsy was done at the L. Greenberg Institute of Forensic Medicine at Abu Kabir, according to sources familiar with the case.The PID condemned the leaks from the investigation and expressed sympathy with the family’s anger regarding those leaks.The parents have condemned the lenient charge of negligent homicide for a killing as a whitewash of the policeman, who they say acted under racist presumptions in a situation where no obvious crime was being committed, certainly not one requiring any use of force.The police placed the policeman who shot and killed Tekah on forced leave back in July 2019.Lawyer Yair Nadshi, representing the policeman, has said that there should have been no indictment because the policeman acted in self-defense.Ohana succeeded in getting the cabinet to establish a state commission to investigate the PID's conduct, primarily using the Tekah case as a justification.The new state commission has summoned PID chief Keren Ben Menachem to a hearing this week to answer for the department's controversial decision, which some say overly protect police.The cabinet acted over Mandelblit's objection, who himself has been conducting a special review of the case and of all prosecution-police issues relating to Ethiopians for months, as well as expecting to release a report in the coming weeks.Mandelblit and his supporters have implied that the cabinet acted out of electoral considerations and to harm the prosecution in retaliation for Mandelblit's indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but did not really care about the Ethiopian issue which the attorney-general was already probing himself.News reports leaking cabinet minutes at the end of last week named certain ministers saying that they wish they could be probing the entire prosecution apparatus.There is already a special unit for probing the prosecution, headed by former Judge David Rozen, who sent former prime minister Ehud Olmert to jail.Critics of the prosecution have mostly ignored the existence of Rozen's unit.Rozen has criticized the prosecution on a number of fronts, but has implied that the overall trusts their neutrality, including in the Netanyahu case decisions - something which cabinet critics of the prosecution cannot accept.Netanyahu's trial is expected to start shortly after the March 2 election.