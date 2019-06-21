Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Trump, Netanyahu, and the Islamic Republic – The last 48 hours

US President Donald Trump ordered U.S. Military strikes against Iran n Thursday, and then ordered them halted – What could this mean?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 21, 2019 07:11
"Qiam" ballistic missile manufactured in Iran and that the Pentagon says was fired by Houthi rebels

A missile that the U.S. Department of Defense says is a "Qiam" ballistic missile manufactured in Iran and that the Pentagon says was fired by Houthi rebels from Yemen into Saudi Arabia on July 22, 2017 is seen on display at a U.S. military base in Washington, U.S.. (photo credit: JIM BOURG/ REUTERS)

 
U.S President Donald Trump ordered a U.S. military strike against several targets in Iran, the New York Times reported on Friday, and then changed his mind. 
 
U.S. ships were in position and U.S. jets were in the air, and then the order to stop came through. 
 
The strikes, which were meant to destroy Iranian radars and missile batteries, were meant as retaliation for the Islamic Republic downing a U.S. drone on Thursday. 
 
Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the drone was unarmed and clearly over international waters, adding that it could have been shot down by someone “loose and stupid.”
 
According to the Iranians, they used the “3rd Khordad” system. 
 
Iran has also been highlighting other defense capabilities recently, including precision ballistic missiles, rockets, drones, submarines, limpet mines and cruise missiles.
 
"In the last 24 hours Iran has intensified its aggression against the United States and against all of us. And I repeat my call for all peace-loving countries to stand by the United States in its effort to stop Iranian aggression," Prime Minister Netanyahu said in a statement.
 
"Israel stands by the United States on this."
       
          


