Trump is ‘very fond’ of PA President Abbas, US door 'is always open’

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

US President Donald Trump is "very fond" of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and is willing to engage him on the US peace proposal at the right time, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said on Wednesday.



Kushner, briefing reporters on a conference call, also hinted the American peace plan might call on Palestinian refugees to permanently settle where they are rather than return to lands now in Israel.



The Palestinians need to progress,” Kushner said, while warning the US can’t start “until understandings are achieved regarding peace.”



Noting that “Jewish refugees were able to integrate in other societies around the world” Kushner said that “with the Palestinians that did not happen” and said “the people of Lebanon would like to see a solution.”



“We need the support of other countries who are willing to realize it,” he said.



At a workshop in Bahrain last week, Kushner unveiled a $50 billion economic plan for the Palestinian territories, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon.



Sometime later this year, he is to outline a 50- to 60-page page plan that will offer proposals on resolving the thorny political issues between the Israelis and the Palestinians.



Palestinians have harshly criticized the economic plan.



"Our door is always open to the Palestinian leadership," Kushner said.



He said he believes Abbas wants peace but "certain people around him are very uncomfortable with the way we’ve approached this and their natural reaction is to attack and say crazy things" that are not constructive.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



