Donald Trump on Netanyahu's birthday: ‘You’re Great!’

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

US President Donald Trump sent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a letter for his 70th birthday and added in bold “you’re great!” at the bottom.



The letter was written on Monday October 21, which was the date of Netanyahu's birthday. In the letter, the American leader wishes Netanyahu a happy birthday and says that “there has never been a more productive time” in the partnership between Israel and the US.

Trump called Netanyahu “one of my closest allies” and expressed hope the two will have success in their future work together.Trump and Netanyahu have known each other since the 1980's when Netanyahu was the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations.Trump was known during that period for cultivating friendships with a variety of politicians and models, including Bill and Hillary Clinton.

