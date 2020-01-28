The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Trump's peace plan and various other news

A recap of some of the most noteworthy events in recent times

By STEVE LINDE  
JANUARY 28, 2020 12:09
HOLOCAUST FORUM (photo credit: REUTERS)
HOLOCAUST FORUM
(photo credit: REUTERS)

TRUMP’S PLAN US
President Donald Trump said he was “looking forward” to welcoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in late January in Washington to discuss the administration’s Mideast peace plan, dubbed the “Deal of the Century.”  “It’s a great plan. It’s a plan that really would work,” Trump told reporters en route to Florida. “Look, Israel wants peace, Palestinians want peace. They all want peace. Not everyone wants to say it.”  Trump was set to meet Gantz on January 27, and Netanyahu the day after. The Palestinian Authority warned that the Trump plan would spark a new wave of mass protests.
BENNETT’S ORDER
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett ordered security forces on January 19 to issue restraining orders barring members of a left-wing group called Anarchists Against the Wall, from the West Bank, accusing them of instigating “violent provocations” in Palestinian villages during their weekly protests against the security barrier. Bennett said, according to information he had obtained, the activists aimed to rile up local residents, hurt IDF soldiers, damage property and cause public relations harm to Israel. Joint List MK Ofer Cassif tweeted his angry response to Bennett’s order, urging activists to continue their “nonviolent and just struggle.”
NEW MINISTERS
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on January 20 the appointment of three ministers from the Likud to three portfolios he was forced to give up after being indicted on corruption charges. Tzipi Hotovely will take on the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, Tzachi Hanegbi, in addition to his duties as regional cooperation minister, will head the Agriculture Ministry; and Ofir Akunis will take on the welfare ministry in addition to his science portfolio.
SECRET RIVER
A six-mile-long, previously unknown river has been discovered flowing through the desert canyons near the Dead Sea, Kan News reported on January 19.  According to the report, the river lies within the concession area of the Dead Sea Works, a potash plant in Sodom, and contains unique geological phenomena. But it warned potential visitors to stay away because there are dangerous minefields in the area.
MANDELA’S INSPIRATION
A new painting by Dutch-born British artist Michael Italiaander, commissioned by the Anne Frank Trust UK ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, depicts how the iconic South African leader Nelson Mandela was inspired by the diary of Anne Frank, which he read while imprisoned on Robben Island. “The design of the painting is based on the effect Anne’s words have on Mandela,” says Italiaander. “He reads her diary and sees how the tragedy that was hers was also his – racism, that horrible curse that so many people have.” Italiaander turned 97 on January 8, 2020, the day on which he and his wife Doris also celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Battling antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
4 Coronavirus spreads - interactive map
A map of the deadly Coronavirus outbreaks
5 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by