Turkey supplies Israel with coronavirus equipment despite tense relations

The shipment of face masks, protective suits and sterile gloves was approved for humanitarian reasons and a similar shipment is expected to be sent to the Palestinian territories within the next few days, according to a senior Turkish official in Ankara.

Three planes from Israel were expected to land at the southern Incirlik Air Base to pick up the cargo on Thursday, said the official.

The two nations have traded barbs and reduced ties during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's time in office, after 10 civilians were killed during clashes with Israeli commandos on a Turkish flotilla headed for the Gaza Strip in 2010.

Last year, Israel's envoy to the United Nations stated that Turkey is a "regional hub for terrorism " and that Erdogan has been "destablizing the region through violence and supporting terror organizations."

Turkey has reported 42,282 cases of the coronavirus, leading to 908 deaths, according to John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. 2,142 people have recovered in the country. Turkey's UN envoy Feridun Sinirlioglu shot back by charging that Israel's government had been "hijacked by a terrorist state of mind."

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.