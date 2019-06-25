Twelve Palestinians injured by IDF fire in anti-Bahrain protest - report

Palestinians protest next to the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, as it is seen from its Israeli side March 30, 2019.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
X
During a Palestinian protest against the Bahrain conference
held on Tuesday on the Gaza security fence, IDF forces opened fire on the protesters injuring 12 Palestinians, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported.
Meanwhile, ten fires erupted in Gaza border communities due to incendiary balloons coming in from the Strip. On Tuesday morning Israel blocked fuel deliveries to the Gaza Strip, after several incendiary balloons caused fires on Monday. Additional protests took place across the West Bank, which is controlled by the Palestinian Authority, such as in the city of Tulkarem.
The ‘Peace to Prosperity’ economic plan calls on Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States to agree to a massive and complex series of arrangements that will increase the quality of life among Palestinians and eventually lead to a Palestinian state.
Regarding the Palestinian refusal to take part in the conference, he said that “Maybe it is hard for them to part with the character of the ever-suffering victim and they don’t believe they could survive without it.”
If they accept the American peace plan, he said, they will be given “sums they never dreamed of.”
The official slammed Palestinian leadership as “irresponsible” for not even considering the "Deal of the Century," which will bring $50 billion to their people, he said.
