Two scribes behind 31 inscriptions discovered in biblical Samaria

In 1910, American archaeologist George Andrew Reisner was conducting an excavation in ancient Samaria, the first capital of biblical Israel, which back then was part of the Ottoman Empire as the rest of the region. In the heart of the land where many of the events described by the Bible took place, Reisner made an extraordinary discovery: over 100 fragments of pottery carrying ink-on-clay biblical Hebrew inscriptions. Now, 110 years later, new research by Tel Aviv University has shown that only two authors are behind 31 of the renowned “Samaria ostraca,” shedding new light on the life of ancient Israelites. The study, which was published on Wednesday in PLOS ONE, a publication that describes itself as an “inclusive journal community working together to advance science for the benefit of society,” also confirmed that the inscriptions were written in the city of Samaria itself.The team who conducted it included archaeologists as well as hard science experts.“If only two scribes wrote the examined Samaria texts contemporaneously and both were located in Samaria rather than in the countryside, this would indicate a palace bureaucracy at the peak of the Kingdom of Israel’s prosperity,” archaeologist Israel Finkelstein from TAU Archaeology, one of the authors of the study, explained in a statement.The landmark inscriptions list shipments of items such as oil and wine to Samaria over the course of at least seven years, providing a glimpse into the logistical infrastructure of the kingdom. Moreover, names of peoples, clans and villages are provided along with the year of a given monarchy when the shipment took place,According to the TAU statement, the ostraca are considered to date back to the first half of the eighth century BCE, possibly during the reign of King Jeroboam II of Israel, whose kingdom is described in the biblical book of 2 Kings.“Our results, accompanied by other pieces of evidence, also seem to indicate a limited dispersion of literacy in Israel in the early eighth century BCE,” co-author of the study Eli Piasetzky of TAU’s School of Physics highlighted.An earlier study by the same group of researchers, published in 2016, showed that around 150 years later, around the sixth century BCE, literacy was much more widespread in the region. “It seems that during these two centuries that passed between the composition of the Samaria and the Arad corpora, there was an increase in literacy rates within the population of the Hebrew kingdoms,” PhD candidate at TAU’s School of Mathematical Science Arie Shaus pointed out in the TAU statement.“Our previous research paved the way for the current study. We enhanced our previously developed methodology, which sought the minimum number of writers, and introduced new statistical tools to establish a most likelihood estimate for the number of hands in a corpus,” he added.In order to assess how many writers were behind the ostraca inscriptions, the team developed a new algorithm employing a combination of image processing and machine learning technology.According to another co-author of the study, PhD candidate at TAU’s School of Mathematical Sciences Barak Sober, this allowed researchers “to conclude that two writers wrote the 31 examined texts, with a confidence interval of 95%.”Among the authors of the study published in PLOS ONE are also PhD candidate Shira Faigenbaum-Golovin and Prof. Eli Turkel from TAU’s School of Mathematical Sciences, and Jacob M. Alkow, professor of the Archaeology of Israel in the Bronze and Iron Ages of TAU’s Sonia and Marco Nadler Institute of Archaeology.The group said that they intend to employ the technology they developed to study other inscriptions from different times and locations.