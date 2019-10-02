Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Two suspects arrested at security crossing carrying thousands in foreign currency

The two suspects from Jenin, aged 20 and 30, have been arrested and are now being questioned by authorities.

October 2, 2019 10:28
Money seized by Border Police. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Border Police forces in the area of Jerusalem's Abu Dis arrested two Palestinian suspects transporting thousands of Israeli shekels which were suspected to be used for terrorist activities, according to a police spokesperson.

The two Palestinians suspects were stopped at security crossing in the area through a joint initiative between intelligence officers and police forces.

The suspicious vehicle contained eighty-thousand shekels, two-thousand seven-hundred euros and three-thousand three-hundred and fifty dollars - which was seized by intelligence forces.

The two suspects from Jenin, aged 20 and 30, have been arrested and are now being questioned by authorities - to determine further action.


October 2, 2019
22nd Knesset to be sworn in Thursday amid third election talk

By LAHAV HARKOV

