Two terror suspects prevented from meeting with lawyer

Two terror suspects were prevented from meeting with their lawyer by the Supreme Court on Thursday, according to Haaretz.
Judge Ofer Grosskopf refused an appeal against a decision by a district court in Lod ruling that the suspects could not meet with the lawyer until noon on Thursday. The decision was made in order to prevent the disruption of the arrest of other suspects and to prevent the disruption of the gathering of evidence or the investigation in some other way.The investigation is being run by the Shin Bet and Israel Police and does not involve the Shin Bet's Jewish division. A Shin Bet division head is allowed by law to bar terror suspects from seeing a lawyer for up to 10 days if there's a concern that a meeting with legal counsel "could interfere with exposing or obtaining evidence or disrupt the investigation in any other way," according to Haaretz. An extension of the ban most be approved by the attorney general and the district court president or vice president. An appeal to such a decision must be heard by a Supreme Court justice.
