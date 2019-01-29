U.N. Ambassadors visit Poland, honor Holocaust victims

UN diplomats in the Auschwitz museum in Poland, at the center, Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon 2018.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Dozens of diplomats from all parts of the world honored the memory of those murdered by the Nazis in occupied Poland on Monday before heading to Israel, the American Zionist Movement said.
“As we witness an increase in antisemitism around the world and dangerous attempts to rewrite history...we must ensure that the memories of survivors pass on to the next generation," said Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon.
The Ambassadors visited Warsaw Ghetto, the POLIN Museum and the Majdanek concentration and extermination camp among other sites.
This is the second year in which the program was held.
Joining the delegation was President of The American Zionist Movement Richard D. Heideman. He said said that a first-hand personal visit to Poland and Israel is essential if diplomats who hail from so many different cultures wish to understand both the history and contemporary life in Israel to fully appreciate the issues they must work on in the UN.
In Israel, the diplomats are taking an extensive tour of the country to learn about the land, Jewish history and Zionism. They are receiving briefings on current security challenges and will participate in high-level discussions and meetings.
