UN: Israel sold arms to known human rights abusers in Myanmar

The United Nations charged that Israel was among seven countries that sold arms to Myanmar’s military at a time when they should have known that “they would be used in the commission of serious crimes under international law.”



Information on the arms sales to the country’s military, known as the Tatmadaw, was including in a report by a three-person UN fact-finding mission published Monday by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, in advance of its 42nd session that begins on September 9.

The same report concluded that “there is sufficient information to warrant the investigation and prosecution of senior officials in the Tatmadaw chain of command” to determine “their liability for genocide in relation to the situation in Rakhine State.”A previous 2018 UN report had concluded that beginning on August 25, 2017, Myanmar security forces had conducted a “clearance operation” against the Rohingya in Rakhine, in which thousand of civilians were killed and raped, and villages were burned to the ground. But already in 2016, the UN had accused the Tatmadaw of ethnic cleansing.In Monday’s report, the mission said that as of 2016, 14 foreign companies, including two from Israel, had provided arms and related equipment to the Tatmadaw when its actions against the Rohingya were already well publicized.This included extensive and systematic human rights violations against civilians in the states of Kachin, Shan and Rakhine, as well as the forced deportation of more than 700,000 ethnic Rohingya to Bangladesh.The report listed companies from China, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India, Israel, Russia and Ukraine. On the list is state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, which it said, “delivered two attack frigates to the Tatmadaw Navy” in April 2017.“In October 2016, an Israeli military and police equipment and training company, TAR Ideal Concepts, posted photographs on its website of its personnel training the Tatmadaw Special Operations Task Force,” the report stated.The UN clarified that a Supreme Court order prohibited further arms sales to Myanmar. “Military export licenses were revoked and there has been no further defense cooperation,” according to the report.Those companies and states should have known that their “arms transfers could have a direct and reasonably foreseeable impact on the human rights situation in Myanmar,” the report stated.“The public record made it clear that the Tatmadaw used many of the types of arms and related equipment that these entities were providing, to commit gross violations of human rights and serious violations of international humanitarian law.”The fact-finding mission particularly chastised Israel, the Philippines and the Ukraine, because those three countries were signatories to the Arms Trade Treaty which prohibits arms transfer in situations where they could be used to commit such violations.The mission also detailed the web of Myanmar businesses connected to the Tatmadaw. It called on the UN Security Council and member states to sanction those companies and urged the imposition of an arms embargo to prohibit arms sales to Myanmar.It highlighted two business conglomerates with ties to the military: Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC). Both companies hold licenses for jade and ruby mining in Kachin and Shan states.“Given the extent of Tatmadaw involvement in jade and ruby mining in northern Myanmar, businesses and consumers should conduct heightened due diligence to ensure that they are not purchasing, selling, trading or otherwise using gems produced or sold by enterprises owned or influenced by the Tatmadaw,” said mission expert Radhika Coomaraswamy.

